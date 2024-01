Built to comply with the 2,500cc class regulations, the Lancia Delta S4 Stradale prioritized a lightweight, all-wheel-drive platform, competing against the Peugeot 205 T16. Breaking from tradition, this Lancia model, entering the 890kg weight class, became the most potent Group B Rally car for the brand, winning its debut at the 1985 RAC Rally. Watch as Henry Catchpole drives the Lancia Delta S4 Stradale while exploring the history behind this legendary Group B rally monster!