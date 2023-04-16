Car Of The Day: 1963 Aston Martin DP215

DP215, the Aston Martin Design Project, was the last racing car to be built by the factory and represented the ultimate evolution of the Aston Martin GT racers.

Ordered by John Wyer, designed by Ted Cutting, powered by Tadek Marek’s engine, and driven by Phil Hill, DP215 is a wholly unique competition car.

Two months before the 1963 Le Mans race, John Wyer sent a memo to the engineering department, specifying the exact requirements for DP215, with a budget review of only £1,500. Despite the tight timeline and budget, Ted Cutting showcased his automotive genius by improving balance and aerodynamics through modifications to the steel box-frame chassis.

DP215 boasted a four-liter version of the DP212 six-cylinder twin-plug engine and recorded a top speed of 198.6 mph along the Mulsanne Straight at Le Mans, becoming the first car to officially break the 300 kph barrier.

DP215 looked set to win, but the CG537 gearbox failed due to the high torque of the engine, causing the car to retire after two hours. DP215 suffered another retirement at Reims, and the British press reported the closure of the Aston Martin Racing Department in November 1963.

Aston Martin kept DP215 for development, hoping to return to racing in 1965, but these hopes were dashed when the car was involved in an accident during night testing on the M1 motorway.

Source: RM Sotheby’s