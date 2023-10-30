Car Of The Day: 1957 Chrysler Ghia Super Dart 400

The Super Dart 400 was built on a 1957 300C Chrysler chassis and proudly featured a 400-horsepower Chrysler Hemi engine under the hood, complete with two substantial 4-barrel carburetors. This powerhouse was assembled on Chrysler’s industrial engine line and enhanced with a combination of performance parts, including the optional “Power Pack” that boasted a 10:1 compression ratio for increased horsepower.

Ghia’s elegant Coupe bodywork, known for its speed, elegance, and futuristic design, retained a subtle nod to its predecessors, Gilda and Dart. The high-rise fins, artistic front grille, and sleek roofline added to the car’s unique appearance. A standout design feature was the custom recessed side trim that gracefully connected the front and rear bumpers, inspired by Virgil Exner’s “forward look” for Chrysler, foreshadowing the company’s future production cars.

The one-of-a-kind show car had a soft yellow exterior with a contrasting black nappa-covered roof. Inside the Super Dart, Italian influence was evident with four sporty individual bucket seats in black and white. The instrument panel featured large round gauges, typical of Ghia’s design. The car came equipped with a push-button 3-speed Torqueflite automatic transmission and a flowing front-to-rear center console.

Source: Bonhams Cars