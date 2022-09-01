Build Slots For Polestar 6 LA Concept Sold In A Week

On August 16, Polestar launched the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition. Since then, the Swedish electric performance car company has received an overwhelming response in build slot reservations.

The electric roadster concept also made its North American public debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering as well as at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance events in California. Within a week of the announcement, all 500 build slots were reserved online.

The Polestar 6 LA Concept edition is expected to be launched in 2026. It is an exclusive initial version of Polestar 6 and it will be available in the unique Skye blue exterior finish. It will also have a lot of other key elements that were featured in the Polestar O2 concept car which was initially introduced in March 2022. Only 500 examples will be produced.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath commented, “The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sportscar arena. The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.”

Due to the very high demand for Polestar 6, the company is now thinking of opening reservations on build slots for the regular versions of Polestar 6 later in the year. These additional units will be manufactured after the first 500 LA Concept edition cars have been built.

Aside from Polestar 6 which they have now added to their belt, within the next five years, Polestar is planning to introduce four new EVs in the next five years, with each of them faster and stronger than any other EV start-up currently in the market. The plan will begin in October of this year during the world debut of the first electric performance SUV – Polestar 3 – from the company. Polestar 4, an electric performance SUV coupe, is the next in line to be launched which is scheduled to be released in 2023. In 2024, they plan to launch the electric performance 4-door GT which was based on the Precept concept car.