20 Years Later, Bugatti Veyron Turns Heads at Monterey

Twenty years after the Bugatti Veyron redefined the limits of road-car performance, Bugatti is giving its pioneering hypercar a new lease on life. The marque has unveiled the La Maison Pur Sang Veyron 20 Years, a one-off restoration and reimagination that showcases the expanding capabilities of its factory-backed certification and restoration program.

Launched in 2020, La Maison Pur Sang was created to preserve, certify and restore significant Bugatti models while also giving owners the opportunity to carefully personalize them. The latest Veyron demonstrates how far that philosophy can extend, combining period authenticity with contemporary materials, finishes and engineering updates.

The car is finished in Rouge Rembrandt, originally developed for the Tourbillon, paired with Petrol Blue and a Magnolia interior. While the Veyron’s familiar proportions remain unchanged, several updates give the 20-year-old design a more modern presence.

Most significant is a newly developed version of the Veyron’s Machiavelli wheel, enlarged to 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. The change allows the car to use tires in Chiron dimensions while maintaining a strong visual connection to the original Veyron design. New three-dimensional mesh elements for the front, side and rear air intakes further update the exterior.

Inside, Bugatti has introduced bespoke Mocassin stitching on the steering wheel and gear selector, along with a special 20 Years of Veyron emblem between the seats. The center console receives an elaborate Côte de Genève finish inspired by traditional Swiss watchmaking, adapting the decorative technique normally found on mechanical watch movements to a large automotive surface.

The project illustrates Bugatti’s evolving approach to preserving the Veyron: maintaining the engineering and character that made the car historically significant while giving owners greater freedom to personalize and modernize their cars through the factory.

Coinciding with the car’s debut at Pebble Beach, Bugatti also launched a Veyron configurator featuring select La Maison Pur Sang options, opening the door for other owners to pursue similarly individualized restorations.

Two decades after the Veyron helped establish the modern hypercar, La Maison Pur Sang is positioning Bugatti’s landmark model not simply as a collectible to be preserved, but as one that can continue to evolve.

Above contents © 2026 Bugatti Automobile S.A.S., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

Previously Released Content by Bugatti

#Bugatti #BugattiVeyron #Veyron #LaMaisonPurSang #Hypercar #Supercar #BugattiChiron #BugattiTourbillon #PebbleBeach #Automotive