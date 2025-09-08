First certified Bugatti EB110 America

Since the marque’s inception in 1909, Bugatti vehicles have represented coveted collectors’ items. From the era of the brand’s founder, Ettore Bugatti, to the new chapter marked by the Tourbillon hypercar, each vehicle to leave the Molsheim Atelier carries with it an unmatched aura of desirability. In the same spirit, every Bugatti, whether historic or modern, is a collector’s item whose value must be preserved. Achieving that requires a meticulous understanding of the car’s story and details, inside and out, from the moment it was commissioned to the present day. It is a mission that Bugatti’s La Maison Pur Sang vehicle authentication program, established in 2020, was created to pursue in earnest. One that is critical to providing the brand’s customers with a comprehensive vehicle lifetime record that they seek, ensuring the value of their prized vehicle is not just preserved, but also grows as its story unfolds.

Authenticating an EB110 America

The complete tale of chassis SS025 was lovingly collated in a process charting its full lifespan. Order records, assembly change logs, transmission servicing documents, and road test certificates – a plethora of documents and resources are reviewed by Bugatti’s experts, who are trained and adept in authenticating each part, service, and assessment the vehicle has undergone throughout its life. All in the pursuit of delivering a rich, exciting, and immersive journey of discovery for its owner, helping them to deep dive into each facet of its story.

Immersion in the hidden history of the car is a deeply emotional experience for the vehicle owner. Revealing undiscovered details and forgotten stories, each project sees them and Bugatti’s experts embark on a personal journey, shining a light on the unique character of every iconic model. In this process, exacting assessment criteria and attention to detail are employed to validate the vehicle’s authenticity, inviting the customer to bring the vehicle to its spiritual home in Molsheim, where the marque’s specialists conduct a thorough appraisal.

And in the case of SS025, the marque’s specialists and the car’s owner together witness a picture being lovingly drawn, of a vehicle true to Bugatti’s exacting specifications for the EB110 America. With complete originality across the chassis, bodywork, powertrain, mechanical components, and cockpit, it is a picture representing a badge of honor and source of immense pride for the rare example’s current owner.

As Bugatti’s archival records were attentively studied with the customer, and parts closely inspected through the course of the project, a rich history of passionate collectors, magazine features, television show appearances and prestigious concours and luxury automotive gatherings came to punctuate the car’s story.

As a development vehicle for the model, EB110 America SS025 represented a blend of the EB110 GT and EB110 SS, combining both long-distance comfort and exceptional performance. After leaving the Bugatti factory in Campogalliano, Italy, the vehicle was transported to North America to serve as a demonstrator. It had already adorned the front cover of Robb Report, earned the People’s Choice Award at the Concorso Italiano in the US, and was featured at the Chicago Auto Show in early 1995. Later, it participated in the Trieste Opicina Historic event before being acquired by its first independent owner, Italian entrepreneur and the driving force behind Bugatti’s 1990s revival, Romano Artioli, in 2000.

Carefully storing the vehicle in France before subjecting it to a comprehensive service in Campogalliano, Italy, Romano elected to transform the exterior from its original Grigio Chiaro paintwork in 2007, to a quintessentially Bugatti hue: Bugatti Blu. Piquing the interest of the UK collector who would become the second owner in 2013, the vehicle’s captivating colorway proved to be an inspiring choice. Its mesmerizing appearance went on to earn the attention of automotive enthusiasts around the world, from gracing the lawns of the prestigious Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace in the UK, to the front cover of Octane magazine, while earning the spotlight in Jeremy Clarkson’s feature on The Grand Tour, charting the story of the 1990s’ finest supercars.

As history and heritage have continued to form an integral part of the Maison Pur Sang philosophy, so those principles came to define key moments in SS025’s story. Upon the beginning its journey with its third custodian, Stefano Martinoli, the car proved the focal point for a poignant meeting between Stefano and Romano Artioli – reuniting men with machine, reminiscing over their shared passion for a masterpiece of roadgoing engineering.

And in another symbolic moment in its story, SS025 came face to face with the unique vehicle itself inspired by the EB110: the striking Bugatti Centodieci². Photographed side by side at the doors of the Château Saint-Jean, both vehicles stood proud as icons of their era, united at Bugatti’s spiritual home in a showcase of automotive excellence.

Luigi Galli – Heritage & Certification Expert at Bugatti

“Honoring tradition and heritage is, and always has been, a core tenet of Bugatti. It is both a privilege and a responsibility, preserving the essence of what makes the marque’s vehicles so special. Something that Bugatti owners, like those of the SS025 EB110 America, are impassioned to discover and understand in the greatest level of detail possible. It is this passion for tradition and the desire to explore the unknown that transforms each EB110 into a true treasure, conjuring an emotional connection to its history. This is what makes the world of classic cars a universe of timeless emotion and value. It is therefore an honor to take each owner on this journey with La Maison Pur Sang, inspiring pride with the rich insight and assurance of authenticity that our unique program delivers.”

Above content © 2025 Bugatti Automobile S.A.S. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee