Bugatti Bolide at the Goodwood’s Festival of Speed

Amidst the noise, excitement, and palpable anticipation at the Festival of Speed, Bugatti’s Bolide hypercar emerged as a true standout. With what appeared to be remarkable ease and finesse, the Bugatti Bolide conquered the renowned Goodwood hillclimb, showcasing performance at astonishing speeds. This marks the Bolide’s public debut in the UK, having already graced the global stage with a remarkable track lap at the 24 Hours of Le Mans centenary in France. Throughout the weekend, the Bolide delighted the attendees, elegantly ascending the hillclimb in the Batch 6a Supercar Run class, with the legendary motorsport driver and Bugatti Pilote Officiel, Andy Wallace, at the helm of this ultimate modern-day hyper sports car.

Hot Shoe Andy Wallace

Andy Wallace, in awe following his opening drive, expressed, “To be behind the wheel of the Bolide as it takes to the hillclimb at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed is an incredible feeling. The Bolide captured the hearts and minds of onlookers at Le Mans last month during its incredible track lap, but to drive this supremely focused and motorsport-inspired Bugatti at the Festival of Speed – on the revered road that is intimately close to spectators – is a very special and unique experience. The Bolide lets the driver feel things that other hypercars simply can’t generate – the downforce and g-forces, for example, are simply staggering. These outstanding and distinctive characteristics, together with an excellence in exquisite craftsmanship, ensure that the Bolide remains true to the Bugatti DNA in being simply incomparable.”

1.9 Km of sacred ground

The Goodwood Festival of Speed, an illustrious stage for automotive celebrations, has been drawing enthusiasts since its inception 30 years ago. With approximately 180,000 visitors annually, it stands as the world’s largest gathering of its kind. At the heart of the event lies the renowned hillclimb, a narrow and winding road that ascends through the picturesque grounds of Goodwood House. On this sacred 1.9-kilometer run, the Bolide joins the ranks of historic Bugatti models, including the legendary Type 35 racing cars of the 1930s and the acclaimed EB110 of the 1990s, which have all skillfully navigated this challenging route in previous Festival of Speed events.

As Andy remarks, “That’s exactly what the Goodwood Festival of Speed experience is all about – seeing the world’s most incredible cars on each day, not just on display, but in action and on the move, racing down that famous narrow track. The Festival of Speed is the perfect place for a brand like Bugatti.”

Limited production

Limited to only 40 units, the Bolide stands as an incomparable track-only Bugatti masterpiece. At its core lies Bugatti’s iconic quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, producing an astounding 1,600 PS, skillfully housed within an aerodynamically optimized lightweight carbon body, tipping the scales at a mere 1,450 kg, bestowing the car with an unparalleled weight-to-power ratio.