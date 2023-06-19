A Century of Winning—The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

After one hundred years of providing some of the finest motor racing on the planet, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest(ACO) has presented the motorsport world with a spectacle par excellence. This year is not the 100th race, its actually the 91st race as the Le Mans 24 Hours was not held in 1936 (due to labour unrest) and for the nine years from 1940 to 1948 inclusive, there was no racing. The first race post-war was held in 1949, and it was as though the floodwaters of accumulated frustration from the absence of any serious international competition, was unleashed in one race.