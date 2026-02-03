Bugatti at The I.C.E. St. Moritz

Nestled among the sweeping peaks of the Engadine Alps, St. Moritz evokes an air of timeless sophistication and rarefied elegance—a destination that, at the height of winter, is transformed into a luminous, pearlescent dreamscape. As Lake St. Moritz crystallizes into a vast expanse of glistening ice, the village becomes the stage for one of the world’s most extraordinary automotive concours: The I.C.E. St. Moritz. More than an event, it is a celebration that transcends winter’s rugged beauty, enduring as a tribute to peerless automotive excellence and an enduring ode to glamour, bliss, and heritage.

Over the course of two days, The I.C.E. St. Moritz draws more than 20,000 automotive connoisseurs from across the globe to the frozen shores of the lake. There, against the backdrop of the world’s most iconic Alpine destination, an ageless passion for automobiles unfolds—culminating in a reverent homage to a defining legend in Bugatti history.

Celebrating a design achievement that redefined the boundaries of performance, luxury, and engineering, three Veyron icons took to the ice: the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Soleil de Nuit, joined by the Rembrandt Bugatti and Meo Costantini editions from Les Légendes de Bugatti. Together, they delivered a striking tableau of ice and fire—raw power paired with exquisite refinement, sculptural presence meeting dynamic artistry. Professional ice skaters glided effortlessly between the cars, weaving motion and stillness into a single, timeless expression of grace. The result was a singular celebration of the automotive icon that sparked Bugatti’s rebirth two decades ago—giving rise to the hypercar and reshaping automotive history through an unmatched fusion of elegance and force.

Paying respect to this illustrious icon of the 2000s, Hedley Studios unveiled an appropriately unique, scaled tribute to the Type 35 for the first time – the Bugatti Baby II ‘Meo Costantini’. Accompanied by its Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse namesake, the one-of-one represents a fitting testament to Bugatti’s inimitable design language, and the unparalleled degree of customization defining the world of the French marque.

As one showcase spotlighting the splendor of Bugatti’s past concluded, another spectacle of Bugatti-present came to pass. On the iced track astride the lake with mesmerized onlookers gathered, an exclusive dynamic demonstration of the hypercar taking the principle of Bugatti W16 performance to the extreme: the track-only Bolide. Three unique examples and their owners gracing the pristine ice, they pushed the boundaries of possibility, mastering mechanical performance amidst the challenge of ice and snow in an unprecedented Bugatti experience.

Precious members of Bugatti’s illustrious history also participated in the famous Concours of Elegance; from the majesty of the Type 13, Type 35, and Type 37A in the ‘Open Wheels’ class, to the iconic EB110 in the ‘Birth of the Hypercar’ category, each in their own inimitable style turned heads and captured imaginations out on the opalescent wintry plain.

Away from the mesmerizing displays on the icy expanse, on the lake-bank in the effortlessly elegant I.C.E. Village, the marque ushered in a beautifully curated atmosphere of celebration – with Bugatti representatives welcoming discerning customers into a world of chalet-chic style, and toasting the spirit of community and achievement that inimitably defines Bugatti.

“Embracing the magic of winter in such a spectacular setting is always to be enjoyed – but it is honoring the majesty of Bugatti vehicles historic and present that makes this extraordinary gathering so special for us. It provides an unequalled opportunity to celebrate all that makes our marque unique, as a family. Our discerning customers were hugely excited to be part of this wondrous event, and to drive their cars in such a spectacular environment – from the unprecedented Bolide showcase on the ice, to the elegant Veyron homage with graceful ice skaters. It all comes together seamlessly to showcase the passion and pioneering spirit that collectively fuels us, creating memories that last a lifetime.”

Hendrik Malinowski, Managing Director of Bugatti

Above contents © 2026 Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee