Bonhams Zoute Sale Feature Italian Automotive Legends

The upcoming Bonhams Zoute Sale that will be held on October 10 have a few prized legendary Italian cars.

1994 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport Coupé

One of them is an extremely rare Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport, the only Bugatti that was designed and built in Italy, and the predecessor of the Bugatti Chiron and Veyron will be on offer with an estimate value of €2,000,000-€2,500,000.

The EB 110 made its debut on the 110th anniversary of the Ettore Bugatti’s birthday and it was doubly special as the EB 110 was the first Bugatti that was produced since 1956. The EB 110 was the brainchild of Romano Artioli who is a Bugattiste, an enthusiast and collector of the marque. The model was purely Italian as it was designed by Marcello Gandini, and subsequently built in Campogalliano, in what is considered to be the ‘motor valley’ in Italy.

Despite fierce competition from other supercars like the Jaguar XJ220 and McLaren F1, the EB 110 was able to set four world speed records, most notably for the fastest series production sports car. The model was launched as a GT and equipped with a 3.5-liter engine that can produce 500bhp. Six months later, a lighter and much more powerful Super Sport was released. It had an output of 600bhp and a recorded top speed of 335kph. Only 30 units of the Super Sport was produced and it attracted owners like the Sultan of Brunei and Michael Schumacher.

At the request of the German first owner, the 1994 Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport on offer is fitted with an even more powerful engine as well as a dark blue interior. It has covered roughly 30,000kms since new, and it will come with a full, detailed Bugatti service history.

1969 Ferrari 365 GTC

Another Italian motor car will also be on offer, a collectible 1969 Ferrari 365 GTC, which is arguably one of the finest all-rounder grand tourers of the marque. It has an estimated value of €600,000-€700,000. One of only 168 units produced, it is the first time that the example is being offered at auction. Remarkably, it has had only one Italian family owner from new and it has kept its original color scheme as well as its original matching numbers. The Ferrari Classiche certification of the example is pending.

1961 Ferrari 250 GTE

Joining the GTC is its predecessor which is the 1961 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Coupé. The example was the first production four-seater from Ferrari and it has the capability of reaching speeds of more than 230kph. It was delivered new to the Brussels-based Ferrari dealership, Garage Francorchamps, which was founded by Jacques Swaters. Swaters is a famed Belgian racing driver who was also part of the racing team Ecurie Francorchamps. The example has been restored to concours condition, has a Ferrari Classiche certification, and is valued at an estimate of €400,000-€500,000.

1959 Flaminia Sport Zagato

A legendary Italian marque, a Lancia will be up on stage at the Zoute Sale. The example is part of the most exquisite single-owner collection, which has enjoyed long-term ownership. More importantly, it is one of the most coveted models, only 99 units of the pre-series 1959 Flaminia Sport Zagato were produced. It is equipped with the famed Lancia V6 engine and the signature Zagato ‘double-bubble’ coachwork. It has an estimated value of €500,000-€700,000.

Other European collectibles that will be seen during the event include one of only seven 1955 Facel Vega FV1 Cabriolet (€340,000-€450,000), a 1957 AC Bristol Roadster (€280,000-€320,000) which is eligible to join prestigious events like the Mille Miglia and Le Mans Classic, and last but not least are four Aston Martin sports cars will also be on offer. The four examples are all left-hand drive from new, and are all offered at no reserve, one of them being the 1962 DB4 Series 3 Saloon (€280,000-€340,000).

The Zoute Sale is back at Place Albert de Knokke le Zoute, its traditional beach location. It will be a live auction and will follow strict local government COVID-19 guidelines.

Potential bidders are encouraged to register in advance to ensure their place. Entry to the sale is strictly by catalogue only. Bids from the sale room, online, telephone, and absentee bids will be accepted. The event will be streamed live through the Bonhams website, and there will also be enhanced video content of the offered lots.

From October 7 -9, there will be a pre-sale viewing of the lots from 8:00-15:00, on the day of the sale, the viewing will start from 8:00-14:00.

Those who are interested to consign their vehicles can contact eurocars@bonhams.com

Sale: The Zoute Sale

Location: Knokke-Heist, Place Albert de Knokke le Zoute

Date: October 10, 2021