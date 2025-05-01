Bonhams to Auction a Rare 1994 Bugatti EB110 GT

Forty years after Ettore Bugatti’s 1947 death, the iconic Bugatti name was fading under an aerospace firm. In 1987, Italian entrepreneur Romano Artioli revived the marque with a bold vision: a cutting-edge supercar. He built a factory in Modena and launched the EB110, named to honor Bugatti’s 110th birthday.

Designed by Paolo Stanzani and Marcello Gandini—famous for the Lamborghini Countach—the EB110 featured a carbon fiber chassis, four-wheel drive, and a 3.5L quad-turbo V12 producing 550bhp. It can reach a top speed of 212mph, rivaling the Jaguar XJ220, and features active aerodynamics, luxury leather interiors, and a bespoke audio system.

Despite excellent performance, the economic downturn and mismanagement led to Bugatti’s bankruptcy in 1994. Fewer than 140 cars were built, but the EB110 laid the groundwork for the Veyron and remains a 1990s supercar icon.

Set to be auctioned by Bonhams Cars this weekend, this Bugatti EB110 GT—chassis number GT 092—is estimated to fetch between $1,450,000 and $1,650,000. Finished in Grigio Chiaro with a Grigio Scuro leather interior and blue accents, it was ordered in January 1994 for the German market and delivered in November to distributor Auto König.

The car was sold two months later to a buyer in Mulheim. In 1999, it was acquired by Dutch EB110 specialist Franco Pastorelli, then sold to an enthusiast who maintained it through 2017. After the owner’s passing, the owner joined the Strojer Samlingen Museum in Denmark, displayed between a Type 46 and Veyron.

Serviced in 2022 and later brought to the U.S., it remains in original condition with its factory engine, fitted luggage, Nakamichi radio, and tool kit. Still in original, unmodified condition and showing 30,490 km on the odometer, this EB110 remains a standout supercar.

Source: Bonhams Cars