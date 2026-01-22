Bespoke Ferrari 12Cilindri

Ferrari has unveiled a one-off Tailor Made 12Cilindri for the South Korean market, celebrating the pinnacle of craftsmanship and personalization. Developed over nearly two years, the project is the result of a global collaboration between Ferrari’s Styling Centre, cultural publication COOL HUNTING®, and five contemporary South Korean artists, blending tradition with innovation to create a road-going work of art.

The car is defined by its bespoke Yoonseul transitional paint, inspired by Korean heritage, Celadon ceramics, and modern Seoul. The iridescent finish shifts from green to violet with blue highlights, evoking sunlight shimmering on water. Inside, Korean craftsmanship takes center stage: artist Dahye Jeong reimagines traditional horsehair weaving through bespoke 3D fabrics for the seats and interior surfaces, a patterned glass roof, and a hand-woven Mongolian horsehair artwork integrated into the dashboard—each a Ferrari first.

Artist Hyunhee Kim contributes translucent elements inspired by traditional Korean objects, featured on exterior badges, wheel caps, and interior details, alongside a bespoke dedication plate and a custom luggage case housing a unique Ferrari key. TaeHyun Lee’s contemporary lacquer work introduces white as a unifying theme, most notably in Ferrari’s first-ever factory white brake calipers and shift paddles.

Sound and performance artist duo GRAYCODE and jiiiiin translate the Ferrari V12’s engine note into a visual exterior livery, rendered in a darker shade of the same transitional paint, creating depth and rhythm across the bodywork. COOL HUNTING® founders Evan Orensten and Josh Rubin coordinated the creative vision, with curator JaeEun “Jane” Lee bridging the artists and Ferrari’s design and R&D teams.

Inspired by classic Ferrari GTs of the 1950s and ’60s, the 12Cilindri remains true to the front-engine V12 Grand Touring tradition. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 producing 830 cv and revving to 9,500 rpm, delivering 0–100 km/h in around 3.0 seconds and a top speed over 340 km/h—combining extreme performance with refined, modern sophistication.

Specifications

Engine

Type V12 – 65° – Dry sump

Overall displacement 6496 cm3

Bore and stroke 94 mm x 78 mm

Max. power output* 830 cv @ 9250 rpm

Max. torque 678 Nm @ 7250 rpm

Max. revs 9500 rpm

Compression ratio 13.5:1

Specific power output 128 cv/l

Weights / Dimensions

Length 4733 mm

Width 2176 mm

Height 1292 mm

Wheelbase 2700 mm

Front track 1686 mm

Rear track 1645 mm

Dry weight** 1560 kg

Dry weight-power ratio 1.88 kg/cv

Weight distribution 48.4% front / 51.6% rear

Fuel tank capacity 92 litres

Boot size 270 litres

Tires & Wheels

Front 275/35 R21 J10.0

Rear 315/35 R21 J11.5

Brakes

Front 398 x 223 x 38 mm

Rear 360 x 233 x 32 mm

Gearbox

8-speed DCT

Performance

Max. speed > 340 km/h

0-100 km/h 2.9 s

0-200 km/h <7.9 s

100-0 km/h 31.4 m

200-0 km/h 122.0 m

Above contents © 2026 Ferrari SpA, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee