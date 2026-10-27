Ayrton Senna’s Iconic Honda NSX Heads to the Auction Block

This 1991 Honda NSX associated with three-time Formula 1 World Champion Ayrton Senna is set to headline one of the most historically significant modern supercars at RM Sotheby’s The London Auction on 31 October 2026. Offered with an estimate of £500,000–£800,000 ($700,000 – $1,100,000), this Formula Red example represents a rare opportunity to acquire a road car directly connected to one of motorsport’s most celebrated drivers.

Honda supplied this NSX through Honda Automobil de Portugal for Senna’s personal use during his visits to Europe. Registered in Portugal on 22 March 1991, the car was finished in Formula Red with a contrasting black roof and black leather interior. It was stored in Lisbon and made available to Senna when he was in the country.

The Brazilian champion used the car during the 1991 Formula 1 season, including travelling to the Portuguese Grand Prix at Estoril, where he qualified third and finished second. Its association with Senna was further cemented by its appearance in the 1992 documentary Ayrton Senna: Racing Is in My Blood. The car also featured in photographs of the driver washing it with a hosepipe, creating an enduring image that earned it the nickname the “hosepipe” NSX.

The NSX was developed to challenge established European sports-car manufacturers, combining mid-engine performance with everyday usability. Its development included direct feedback from Senna, who considered the prototype’s chassis insufficiently rigid. Honda responded by increasing chassis stiffness by 50 per cent and refining the suspension, helping establish the precise handling and balanced dynamics that became central to the model’s reputation.

The production NSX featured an all-aluminium monocoque structure and a naturally aspirated V6 engine, demonstrating Honda’s commitment to lightweight construction and high-revving performance. Its combination of sophisticated engineering, reliability, and driver-focused dynamics distinguished it from many contemporary exotic cars.

Following Senna’s death in 1994, the car’s ownership history continued through Portugal before it was acquired by a British owner in 2013 and registered for road use in the United Kingdom in 2016. It subsequently visited Imola in 2019 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Senna’s fatal accident. After returning to Japan following its acquisition by the consigning owner in 2024, it has now been brought back to the UK for the forthcoming sale.

The NSX is accompanied by its warranty book, Portuguese ownership documentation, and a copy of a Honda fax confirming its provenance. Honda Motor Europe has also reaffirmed the car’s connection to Senna, strengthening the historical documentation supporting its significance.

Source: RM Sotheby’s