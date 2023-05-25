Aston Martin Unveils New DB12 Super Tourer

Aston Martin has unveiled its new DB12 and dubbed it a Super Tourer.

According to Aston Martin, the DB12 takes a new direction. One which makes it the most complete and accomplished DB model in Aston Martin’s history. Blessed with exceptional performance and handling to satisfy and reward the most demanding drivers, its meticulously honed chassis is perfectly matched to a class-leading 680PS/800NM V8 Twin-Turbo powertrain. The result is an energized Aston Martin that shines with authenticity, capability and passion to deliver a driving experience that’s second to none.

Engineered to maximise performance and intensify emotion, the DB12 is the product of a holistic approach. One that starts with meaningful increases in structural stiffness and ends with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tires made to Aston Martin’s precise specification. Supported by an all-new suspension system featuring the latest adaptive dampers, control and connection are further amplified by an exceptionally precise and direct Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) system and an Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff) that enhances agility and brings the DB12 alive on the most dynamic of roads.

Supported by an industry leading Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system, which employs six-axis inertia measurement to predict available grip, the DB12 also gives the driver a choice of five pre-set driving modes allowing the freedom to incrementally explore the limits of grip and traction with complete confidence and safety. Put simply, no series production Aston Martin has dedicated itself so completely to setting new dynamic benchmarks.

The announcement of DB12 comes as Aston Martin celebrates two significant milestones in 2023; Its monumental 110th anniversary and 75 years of the illustrious DB model line. When founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford officially formed the partnership that became Aston Martin, they ignited more than a century of automotive passion, cutting-edge British innovation, and high-octane racing success. It comes at a time when Aston Martin is enjoying one of the most dynamic periods in its 110-year history thanks to continued podium success in the 2023 Formula 1® season. Competing at the pinnacle of world motorsport remains a key pillar of the marque’s brand and product strategy.

Roberto Fedeli, Group Chief Technology Officer of Aston Martin said of the new DB12: “DB12 is a statement car. One that asserts Aston Martin’s position as a leader in performance, dynamics, engineering and technology. We have pushed every aspect of this car to be best-in-class. The result is more power and performance than its rivals. Combined with exceptional handling and an exciting soundtrack, it is a car with passion and a truly sporting character. Crucially, thanks to its breadth of capability we have achieved this without compromising refinement, comfort and luxury. Together with our use of industry-leading dynamic control and infotainment systems, DB12 is the start of Aston Martin’s most exciting new era.”

Amedeo Felisa, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin, said of the new DB12: “When a brand has as much history as Aston Martin it is important to honour the past. Not by looking back, but by pushing on with the same energy and passion that propelled our founders 110-years ago. With the new DB12 we are reinvigorating the DB model line and reasserting Aston Martin as a maker of truly exceptional performance sportcars. By combining class-leading performance and exceptional chassis dynamics with cutting edge technology, impeccable craftsmanship and immaculate design, DB12 leads Aston Martin into a new era of excellence.”

First deliveries are scheduled to begin during Q3 2023.

For more details visit www.astonmartin.com