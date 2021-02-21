1972 24 Hour of Le Mans Winner Tops Artcurial Parisienne 2021 Sale

Artcurial Motorcars’ Parisienne 2021 sale was held on February 5, 2021. The collectors’ car world witnessed an esteemed line-up of vehicles on offer, including some of the out-and-out stars in motorsport history.

The famed trio Maître Poulain, Pierre Novikoff, and Matthieu Lamoure presided over the sale that totalled €18,300,564 /$22,005,970 (including tva and premium).

The clear star of the event was the 1972 Le Mans 24 Hour Race winning Matra MS 670, over which the bidders over the phone and in the room had a prolonged and intense battle.

The bidding war concluded with a record-breaking €6,907,200 or $8,305,735 including TVA and premium, making it the most expensive Matra ever sold at auction.

“Artcurial held, by itself, the international automobile week in Paris this year. The record price achieved for the Matra is a tribute to the engineers who designed it and Henri Pescarolo and Graham Hill, the drivers that steered it to victory.” Managing Director of Artcurial Motorcars, Matthieu Lamour

Another much-awaited feature of the Parisienne 2021 Sale was the collection of Group B rally cars that was the first time that such a lineup was ever offered at auction.

This history of the cars attracted much interest and concluded with strong sales.

The 1988 Audi Sport Quattro S1 sold for twice its estimated amount and broke records as it is now the highest price paid at auction for a rally car selling at €2,016,600 or $2,424,911 including premium.

Another rally veteran on offer was the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution, which set a record price for a Peugeot 205 at €977,440 or $1,175,347.

Another lot that sold well above estimate was the rare factory Group B car, the 1986 Lancia Delta. The example, dressed in Martini livery, was purchased for €810,560 or $974,678, including premium.

The British cars were not far behind in sale price. An extremely rare Aston Martin, the 1965 Short Chassis Volante, an original left-hand drive car and delivered new with an Autumn Gold finish, sold for €1,158,600 or $1,392,466 including premium.

A 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage also came from the same collection and exceeded its estimate, selling for €810,560 or $974,678 including premium.

1959 Aston Martin DB4 GT. Photo © Kevin Van Campenhout

A 1959 Aston Martin DB4 GT which was finished in racing green, sold for €1,358,000 or $1,632,961 including premium.

Here is the top 10 sales at Artcurial Parisienne 2021 Sale:

1. 1972 Matra MS 670

Estimate: €4,000,000 – 7,500,000. Sold: €5,756,525

Photos © Philippe Louzon

2. 1988 Audi Sport Quattro S1

Estimate: €1,000,000 – 1,300,000/ Sold: €2,016,600

Photos © Peter Singhof

3. 1959 Aston Martin DB4 GT

Estimate: €1,600,000 – 2,400,000 / Sold: €1,358,000

Photos © Kevin Van Campenhout

4. 1965 Aston Martin Short Chassis Volante

Estimate: €1,200,000 – 1,600,000 / Sold €1,158,600

Photos © Kevin Van Campenhout

5. 1985 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution 2

Estimate: €600,000 – 800,000 / Sold: €977,440

Photos © Peter Singhof

6. 1986 Lancia Delta S4

Estimate: €600,000 -800,000 / Sold: €810,560

Photos © Peter Singhof

7. 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage

Estimate: €600,000 – 800,000 / Sold: €810,560

Photos © Kevin Van Campenhout



8. 1985 Renault 5 Maxi Turbo

Estimate: €400,000 – 600,000 / Sold: €667,520

Photos © Peter Singhof

9. 1985 Lancia 037

Estimate: €500,000 – 800,000 / Sold: €548,320

Photos © Peter Singhof

10. 1986 Ford RS200 Factory

Estimate: €250,000 – 400,000 / Sold: €381,440

The complete results of the Artcurial Parisienne 2021 Sale can be found on Artcurial’s website.

[Source: Artcurial]