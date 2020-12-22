Le Mans Winning Matra MS 670 to Headline Parisienne 2021 Sale

Artcurial Motors is starting 2021 with an exceptional sale on February 5, 2021, Parisienne 2021. The standout feature of the sale will be the Matra MS 670 with chassis number 001, the 1972 Le Mans 24 Hour Race winner.

“On 5 February, Artcurial Motorcars will celebrate the brilliant history of motor racing and Grand Touring, in presenting an exclusive selection of the highest quality automobiles!” Artcurial Motorcars Managing Director, Matthieu Lamoure

Driven by two renowned drivers, Graham Hill and Henri Pescarolo, the Matra MS 670 claimed victory at the most challenging and prestigious race in the world.

1972 Le Mans with the three Matras leading the field. Source: Autosports Marketing Assoc

It is presented in the livery of the car that competed in the 1973 Le Mans 24 Hour race. Estimations of the sale price are €4,000,000 to €7,500,000.

Another highlight of the sale is the 1957 Porsche 550 A Spyder with chassis 0118, an early mid-engined competition Porsche.

Unlike its predecessors which were designed with a solid chassis, this Porsche is equipped with a lightweight tubular frame.

In March 1957, Chassis 0118 was delivered new in Florida where it participated in SCCA races for five years up until 1962.

By the late 1990s, the Porsche 550 A Spyder was imported into Germany where it has been kept in the property of the current owner for the past 19 years.

20 years ago, the example was sympathetically restored, ensuring that it kept the battle scars of its racing past.

The Porsche 550 A Spyder has matching numbers and has been able to preserve most of its original bodywork and mechanical components. The 550A originality and authenticity, as well as its powerful engine performance, will allow the car to be entered into the most prominent historic racing events throughout the world. The estimated sale price is between €3,800,000 and €4,400,000.

Artcurial Motorcars is also set to present an excellent collection of seven Group B cars.

Shortly after Group B was abolished in 1986 the collection was formed with the cars being carefully preserved.

The racing cars have an impressive history and were driven by the greatest drivers of their time. The MG Metro 6R4 was driven by Didier Auriol, Audi Quattro S1 driven by Walter Röhrl, R5 Turbo driven by Carlos Sainz, Lancia 037 driven by Fabrizio Tabaton, and the Peugeot 205 T16 driven by Bruno Saby.

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a historically important collection of Group B cars when rallying was at its peak.

More information regarding the sale of these vehicles can be found at Articurial.

[Source: Artcurial]

