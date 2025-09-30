Alfa Revival Cup: Spa-Francorchamps

The legendary Ardennes circuit hosted the sixth and final round of the Alfa Revival Cup 2025, delivering a day of engines and adrenaline that will live long in the memory of fans and competitors alike. Tension was palpable from qualifying onwards, with the most dramatic moment coming when championship leader Davide Bertinelli #1 crashed heavily in the fast Blanchimont section, causing irreparable damage to his GTAm and forcing him to withdraw from the race that could have secured him the title. Pole position went to Daniele Perfetti #95 with a time of 2:50.376, ahead of brother Ambrogio #105 and the crew of Walter Ben and Fabio Babini #77, all three within a second, demonstrating the great competitiveness of the Championship.

Class winners

Class F TC 1600: Nikolaus Ditting, Steinke Racing, Giulia Sprint GTA

Class G1 GR.5 1600: Atul Saini and Ryan Hooker, Formula GT, Giulia Sprint GTA

Class G2 GTS 1600: Fabrizio Zamuner, Alfa Delta OKP, Giulia Sprint GTA

Class H1 TC 2000: David Erwin, GT Veloce 2000

Class H2 TC 2000: Andre Kardol, Alfa Race Team, GT Veloce 2000

Class I GR.5 1600: Federico Buratti, Alfa Delta OKP, Giulia Sprint GTA

Wet Conditions

The race, made treacherous by damp asphalt from overnight rain, delivered intense action from the start. In the opening laps, a quartet monopolised the scene with D. Perfetti #95 in command, followed by A. Perfetti #105, by R. Restelli #111, and by the duo P. Wilwert-P. Praller #58 in a thrilling exchange of high-risk overtakes. Behind them, the title battle added extra tension: M. Salomone-G. Barri #23 dropped towards the back, whilst B. Laber-L. Stojetz #69 held seventh place ahead of P. Bachofen-D. Inhelder #85.

As the laps went by, the pace of the Perfetti brothers and R. Restelli proved too much for the rest of the field, with pit stops from lap 7 onwards failing to shake up the order at the front. But the real spectacle came from the charging comeback of former F1 and DTM driver Christian Danner crewed with Mathias Korber #100. Starting well down the order, they carved through the field with authority to claim fifth place overall, a performance that thrilled the crowd and proved the veteran champion can still deliver the magic.

Bachofen and Inhelder #85 finished sixth, a result of historic significance. Those points were enough for the Swiss crew to claim the Alfa Revival Cup 2025 title at the final race of the season, capitalising on Bertinelli #1’s misfortune after his qualifying incident left his car too damaged to repair.

More Action

The drama wasn’t over yet. Daniele Perfetti #95 crossed the line first and celebrated victory, but a 5-second penalty for track limits dropped him to second place, handing the win to brother Ambrogio #105. It marked his second consecutive victory after Mugello, a double triumph that capped a memorable end to the season. Restelli #111 completed the podium in third, followed by Wilwert-Praller #58 in fourth

Rounding out the top ten were Raimondi-Barbolini #19 in seventh, Salomone-Barri #23 eighth after an impressive recovery drive, and Kamata #34 ninth. Cruelly, W. Ben and F. Babini #77 retired on the final lap whilst running tenth, despite setting the fastest lap of 2:50.232.

An exhilarating weekend and a race packed with drama and plot twists: Spa-Francorchamps crowned the new champions Bachofen-Inhelder and delivered Ambrogio Perfetti a memorable triumph. The 2025 Alfa Revival Cup season drew to a close with applause, emotion and confirmation that this championship never fails to surprise.

Above contents © 2025 Canosa Events, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee