AE Victory Racing Opens 2026 with Triple Podium Weekend

AE Victory Racing launched its 2026 season in commanding fashion this weekend, debuting a two-car program and securing a double podium finish in a highly competitive World Racing League field.

The expansion marked a major milestone for the women-led driver development team, which doubled in size over the off season. With 27 team members filling the meeting room, the growth was both symbolic and operational—bringing new engineers, data strategy, pit crews, and leadership into the fold including a few from Thunder Bunny Racing, with founder Kale Fortenberry stepping in as Team Manager.

“This weekend showed how far we’ve come in a short amount of time,” Team Owner, Erin Vogel noted. “The growth, the professionalism, and the pace were all there.”

The season opener also showcased a bold new visual identity. Thanks to partner Sabelt, both drivers and crew debuted new race suits, while Red Line Ace delivered striking updated liveries that amped up the team and reflected the team’s evolution.

The weekend featured fluctuating weather and new procedural adjustments, including a revised penalty structure requiring drive-throughs for pit lane infractions and the use of Code 35 slow zones rather than traditional double yellow flags—a rule that can significantly change the approach to race strategy.

Thursday & Friday: Building Pace

Intermittent rain on Thursday limited running but allowed the team to focus on driver change practice and initial car evaluation. By Friday afternoon, dry conditions enabled longer runs and highly competitive qualifying.

Drivers immediately dove into development team mode with data review sessions, pairing seasoned pros with development drivers to analyze racing lines, brake traces, and tire degradation.

Development driver Brenna Schubert, preparing for her first major endurance race of this caliber, showed steady improvement under the mentorship of Freiberg. “It’s like drinking from a firehose,” Freiberg said after spending most of the afternoon with her, “but she’s absorbing everything, taking notes, and building confidence each session.”

In qualifying, strategic tire management and traffic decisions paid off. Originally P3 (119 with a lap of 1:32.59) and P5 (120 with a lap of 1:33.05), post-session penalties for another competitor elevated the team to P2 (119) and P4 (120) on the grid.

Saturday: 8-Hour Endurance Test

With 42 cars on track, Race 1 demanded precision and adaptability. The No. 119 machine, starting with Freiberg, navigated multiple Code 35 interruptions and fuel cycles before cycling through Schubert and Sarah Montgomery. Meanwhile, the No. 120 entry, led by Grisham, executed clean tire changes and fuel strategy adjustments despite early braking concerns that were quickly resolved in pit lane.

The expanded crew structure proved invaluable. Dedicated spotters and tire data management allowed the team to make calculated calls amid frequent slow zones.

After eight demanding hours of racing, the No. 119 secured P3, while the No. 120 finished just off the podium in P4, a strong result for the team’s first event running a two-car program.

Sunday: Double Podium Thriller

Race 2, a 7-hour contest with 41 starters, delivered one of the most dramatic finishes of the weekend. Both cars gained positions immediately at the start. The No. 120 car surged forward during Sally Mott’s middle stint, climbing from P6 to P1 after an intense battle and building nearly a 30-second cushion.

Strategy became critical late in the race. The No. 119 executed a green-flag driver change after Schubert moved the car into podium contention. The No. 120 gambled on a forthcoming Code 35, extending its stint until the slow zone materialized—a calculated risk that kept both cars firmly in podium range.

The team was forced to request a meatball flag for Abbate when the No. 120 had a radio issue, and needed a quick splash of fuel with only five minutes remaining. Montgomery capitalized on the stop, closing the gap and securing P2 position as the checkered flag waved, resulting in a second and third podium finish to open the 2026 season.

Momentum Into 2026

Despite minor mix-ups in practice—including a near driver-car switch and pit-stall confusion—the team was blending well with their new teammates, and everyone’s spirits were high. The cohesion and professionalism meant seamless race-day execution.

“The results are important, but what I’m most proud of is how this team has grown,” said Team Owner Erin Vogel. “We doubled our program, integrated new crew and engineers, supported development drivers through a highly competitive endurance field, and still delivered podium performances. That speaks to the culture we’re building at AE Victory Racing. This is just the beginning of what we’re capable of in 2026 and I’m really looking forward to the year ahead.”

The celebratory atmosphere in the paddock went beyond trophies. It marked the successful launch of a larger, stronger AE Victory Racing program that blends elite performance with its mission to develop and elevate women in motorsport.

Sarah Montgomery:

“What a first weekend for AE Victory Racing. Very grateful for all the team’s preparation and hard work including all of the drivers. Thank you to TeamOne Logistics and Erin Vogel for making this possible!”

Ashley Freiberg

“For both cars to earn podium finishes on our first race weekend is an incredible accomplishment and a testament to the strength of this entire team. I’m so proud of how everyone executed, especially with the rain washing out our first day on track and adding an extra layer of challenge. Every single team member stepped up and the results truly reflect that effort.”

Brenna Schubert

“I am so thankful to be a part of this team. I would say it’s hard to believe we scored three podiums on our debut weekend, but after seeing the top-notch that Erin has put together in action, it’s not hard at all! Everyone worked so hard and put in effort needed to get us results. I am honored to be a part of it and I can’t wait to come back even stronger at Thunderhill, striving for the top step this time!”

Hannah Grisham

“What a great first weekend with AE Victory Racing at Barber Motorsports Park! Both cars did well and it was an incredibly strong way to start the season. Huge credit to my teammates Sally and Michele who did an amazing job all weekend and made our P3 result possible. Proud of the teamwork and already looking forward to carrying this momentum into Thunderhill.”

Michele Abbate

“I am so incredibly proud of our entire team as a whole. We had a killer first event and every aspect of it was such an honor. I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store!”

Sally Mott

“This was such an amazing way to start the season. I couldn’t be happier with a double podium. Driving the AE Victory Racing Supra to P1 was seriously so much fun and I’m really proud of how quickly everything came together. The synergy with the team felt natural from the start. Everyone was locked in and working toward the same goal. There’s always more to find, but I think this weekend gave the team a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the season. I’d absolutely love to come back and do it again with this group.”

