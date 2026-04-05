AE Victory Racing Earns First Overall Victory

Willows, CA – April 6, 2026 — AE Victory Racing delivered a breakthrough performance at Thunderhill Raceway Park this weekend, securing the team’s first overall victory in the World Racing League while underscoring a defining theme of the weekend: unity. As just the second event fielding a two-car effort—and the series’ debut at the circuit—the weekend marked a pivotal moment for a rapidly growing team still finding its rhythm. With nearly half the roster new to the program, the result was not just a win, but a clear demonstration of what can happen when every individual commits to working as one.

Both Toyota Supra GT4 entries arrived at the track in exceptional condition, a testament to the team’s shop and preparation standards, allowing engineers and drivers to immediately focus on dialing in performance. Thunderhill’s notoriously abrasive surface and evolving track conditions presented an early challenge, with tire degradation becoming a central focus throughout Thursday’s Max Track Time test sessions. Drivers took to the track early to familiarize themselves with the circuit, working closely with engineers to review data. Newly fabricated seat inserts from Brian Smith Fabrication also played a critical role, enabling smoother and more efficient driver changes—a vital component in endurance racing success.

One of the weekend’s most telling storylines came from development driver Brenna Schubert, whose progression embodied the team’s philosophy. Initially focused on improving lap times, Schubert found frustration when normal conditions prevented consistent gains. However, under the guidance of coach and pro-driver Ashley Freiberg, the focus shifted toward a broader view of performance. Freiberg noted that while lap times plateaued across the field due to tire wear and track heat, Schubert’s growth in racecraft, consistency, and confidence was undeniable. Her improved racing lines, car control, and willingness to push the limits stood out, reinforcing the program’s commitment to long-term driver development over short-term metrics.

Qualifying on Friday showcased the team’s potential. On fresh tires, Grisham delivered a standout lap of 1:52.9 on her second flyer to secure the team’s first-ever pole position, while Sarah Montgomery brought the No. 119 car home in P4. As the team transitioned into race preparation, the 119 team focused on making adjustments to the car in order to lessen tire deg and the 120 team ran lap after lap pit stop practices.

At the start of Saturday’s 8-hour race, both cars launched strongly, with Montgomery immediately slotting into a 1–2 formation with Grisham heading into the opening corners. However, just laps into the race, the No. 119 suffered a drivetrain issue, forcing an unscheduled pit stop into the garages. The crew quickly diagnosed a failed guibo and carried out repairs with urgency, highlighting the team’s commitment and preparedness. Meanwhile, the No. 120 continued to lead significant portions of the race, navigating traffic, cautions, and fuel cycles with discipline. In the end the No. 119 was able to come back out and due to a few DNF’s, complete the race in the points. The No. 120 brought the team their first podium of the weekend when they narrowly missed out on victory in the closing stages and grabbed the P2 trophy.

Starting P2 and P3 in the 7-hour race on Sunday, both cars executed a meticulously planned endurance race, balancing tire strategy, traffic management, and clean driver transitions. Montgomery delivered a strong opening stint on qualifying tires, skillfully working through traffic to position the No. 119 for Schubert, who would go on to set the car’s fastest lap after rejoining on fresh tires. Up front, Laura Hayes maintained a commanding pace in the No. 120, holding a P1 track position and managing pressure during multiple restarts and fuel cycles.

As the race unfolded, seamless pit execution and strategic calls kept both cars in contention. Driver rotations between Hayes, Michele Abbate, and Grisham in the No. 120 kept the car at the front of the field. A strong start from Montgomery, alongside Schubert and Ashley Freiberg in the No. 119, demonstrated the team’s precision and execution as across both cars, drivers remained consistent in lap times and pace. Late-race fuel strategy proved effective, with both cars making perfectly timed stops in the final minutes to maintain track position.

When the checkered flag fell, AE Victory Racing celebrated a milestone moment: the No. 120 captured the team’s first overall victory, with the No. 119 completing a hard-earned 1–2 finish.

Team owner Erin Vogel reflected on the weekend with a message that captured the spirit of the result: “Coming into this weekend, we knew we were still building. This is only our second event running two cars, and so many of these individuals are still learning how to work together—not just as drivers, but as a complete team. On Friday, I told everyone that I no longer saw a group of individuals, I saw one team—and what happened after that proved it. Every challenge we faced, we faced together. From the crew jumping in to repair the 119, to the drivers adapting to changing conditions, to the engineers making the right calls at the right time. This win belongs to every single person here. It’s not just about standing on the top step, it’s about how we got there, and this weekend showed exactly who we are becoming.”

With their first victory secured and a 1–2 finish marking their strongest result to date, AE Victory Racing leaves Thunderhill not only with momentum, but with a clear identity—one built on collaboration, resilience, and a shared commitment to advancing women in motorsport.

Driver’s Comments

Sarah Montgomery:

“This was a great weekend for the team at Thunderhill Raceway. Of course the #119 car was hoping for a better result on Saturday but I’m proud of the way the team came together to get us back out on track and for everyone to get a 1-2 finish on Sunday. This is huge for the team and only makes the competition more fun to be a part of. Big thank you to Erin Vogel, our fearless team leader, and Team One Logistics and Lafayette Travel for supporting our success.”

Ashley Freiberg

“First, a huge congratulations to the 120 car on their win this weekend; incredibly well deserved, and I’m so proud of the way they drove. A big thank you as well to everyone on our car for the hard work and effort throughout the weekend. We faced a few challenges on Saturday, but still managed to secure a 6th place finish. In Race 2, we pushed hard and took a chance with an alternate strategy. While it didn’t fully play out in our favor, it was a valuable effort and showed the team’s determination to fight for every position. Overall, I’m extremely proud of the team for securing both P1 and P2; an amazing result. Looking forward to building on this momentum for the rest of the season.”

Brenna Schubert

“Thunderhill was such a fun track and I’m so excited for both of our AE Victory Racing cars, we absolutely killed it! I really enjoyed driving this track and am happy with the consistency that I was able to achieve. I can’t wait to build on this performance at Road America and can’t thank Erin and the team enough for believing in me!”

Hannah Grisham

“What an amazing weekend for the entire AE Victory Racing team. Saturday we brought it home P2, while our sister car #119 was unfortunately hit with some mechanical gremlins. Today we bounced back in the best way possible with a win, and to top it off, the sister car finished P2. Huge team effort all around. I couldn’t be prouder to be involved with such an amazing team. Looking forward to our next race in just a few weeks time at Road America and hopefully keep the momentum going!”

Michele Abbate

“What an incredible effort we had this weekend! I am so proud of our team, AE Victory Racing, and stoked on our first overall win in the #120 car! It all came down to strategy and Kevin really did a stellar job. It was a pleasure to drive with Hannah and Laura and I’m so super pumped to have helped bring the win home for everyone on the team who have worked so hard! Very well done to our sister car who really put up a fight and earned the P2 finish as well. Excited to carry the momentum to Road America!”

Laura Hayes

“What a weekend for us at Thunderhill! We faced some unexpected challenges with track conditions that led to significant tire wear, but thanks to smart decisions and strong strategy from the team, we were able to adapt and manage the situation effectively—ultimately coming away with a win and a couple of P2s. Weekends with AE Victory Racing are always a highlight for me, and this was no exception. I’m incredibly grateful to Erin and the entire team for their hard work and support in making it another successful event.”

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