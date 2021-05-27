A 911 SC Redesigned: Porsche Partnership with Aimé Leon Dore

Porsche and Aimé Leon Dore (ALD), a New York fashion label, have again collaborated to redesign a 911 Super Carrera. This is not their first partnership together with the pair restoring a Type 964 911 Carrera 4 in 2020.

For Teddy Santis, ALD founder and Creative Director, the project was the fulfillment of a dream involving the olive-colored 911 SC, which is a very personal 911 that is based on the roots and values of his family.

“The vision for this project was always to portray the Super Carrera with a completely different type of intimacy than the 964 but in a way that would feel equally impactful. The design of the vehicle and the creative direction for the project both come from my childhood on the Greek islands and the unique beauty of things that get better with age and wear in that environment.” Teddy Santis

The 911 SC, much like the Carrera 4, showcases the loving attention to detail and the pure passion Santis has for the brand.

He decided to provide the car with a classic Porsche color Olive for the exterior. The vehicle is equipped with Fuchs wheels, auxiliary lights on the bonnet, and a roof rack, ensuring that the historic 911 is the perfect daily companion.

Within the interior, the colors and materials were blended in an especially novel way. The fashion designer employed Persian carpets as floor mats, and these were also integrated into the doors. The supplier painstakingly restored the original Recaro seats with all the materials used, from the leather to the bouclé processed by hand.

The restored car made its debut in New York City on May 21-23 where customers and fans of the two brands were able to see the restored 911 SC at the brand’s NYC flagship in the heart of Manhattan.

“Just like the first vehicle that we created as part of our partnership, the 911 SC is a characteristic interpretation of the 911 idea. I am delighted that we are not just able to show Porsche fans a fantastic project at the interface between sports cars and fashion, but also that we were able to help Teddy Santis to make his dream come true.” Porsche AG Vice President Marketing (CMO) Robert Adler

[Source: Porsche]