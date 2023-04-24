80th Goodwood Members’ Meeting

“Sit up class and pay attention-Bentley look to the front! Rolls stop talking to Royce and tell that new Italian pupil Ferrari to stop doodling sketches of prancing horses on his exercise book. Alfa don’t keep pulling Delahaye’s hair she doesn’t want your attentions, I know you think you’re a bit of a Romeo but you’re here to learn.” This is the parallel universe that is Goodwood Circuit down in West Sussex, UK where nostalgia and eccentricity collide head on, and the school bell has rung to start the 80th Members Meeting. Crazy as it sounds this exclusive weekend that annually celebrates motorsport’s history and heritage has a British boarding school ethos at its core, and there is plenty of eccentricity to be found in a British boarding school!

Only Goodwood Road Racing Club members and Fellows, of which there are around 18,000, can attend and invite guests making the Meeting less crowded than public events. All members, race drivers and visiting celebrities are assigned to one of four Houses and are encouraged to take part in competitions around the circuit ranging from axe throwing and laser clay shooting, to off-roading in classic Land Rovers to earn ‘House points’ with the racers needing to finish in the highest position possible to gain their points. Crazy? Possibly. Eccentric? Defiantly. Popular? Undisputedly. Thousands attend annually to be entertained by fantastic racing and unique on-track demos … the House games just add to the fun.