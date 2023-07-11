Battista Edizione “Nino Farina” to debut at Goodwood

Hyper GT pays tribute to Nino Farina

Sure, you’ve seen plenty of Supercars here on Sports Car Digest, but buckle up for this mind-blowing “Hyper GT.” Automobili Pininfarina introduces the Battista Edizione Nino Farina, a hyper GT inspired by the brand’s heritage and family legacy. This limited-edition design edition pays homage to Nino Farina, the first Formula One World Champion and nephew of Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, the company’s founder. The Battista Edizione Nino Farina, limited to only five exclusive examples, will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, driven by racing legend Nick Heidfeld.

This design edition features a distinctive exterior design, showcasing Rosso Nino paint with contrasting Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu finishes, along with Glorioso Gold wheels and a captivating ’01’ body side graphic. The bespoke interior includes a driver’s seat finished in Black Sustainable Leather and a contrasting passenger seat in Beige Leather, both adorned with Black Alcantara trim and exclusive ‘Nino Farina’ inscriptions. Each car in the series will have a unique aluminum door plate commemorating a significant milestone in Nino Farina’s racing career.

Nick Heidfeld, former Formula One star and hillclimb record holder, will pilot the Battista Edizione Nino Farina at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Following the success of the limited-edition Battista Anniversario, this new model pays tribute to Nino Farina’s remarkable journey as an F1 racing legend and his connection to Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina. With only five units produced, this design edition combines bespoke features, showcasing the Italian design masterpiece that each collector will possess.

Paolo Dellachà, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, expressed that the Battista Edizione Nino Farina is a tribute to the Pininfarina family’s heritage and the spirit of Nino Farina, driven by an unparalleled racing passion. The design edition embodies rarity, exclusivity, and exceptional craftsmanship, embodying the essence of Pininfarina’s historic coachbuilt designs. The Battista Edizione Nino Farina not only represents a powerful Italian car but also imagines the dream of Nino Farina driving alongside his uncle Battista, pushing the limits of the car, just as he did during his racing career.

Honoring a legend

Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, the founder of Carrozzeria Pininfarina, inspired the creation of Automobili Pininfarina’s inaugural vehicle, the Battista. This vehicle pays tribute to Battista’s vision of producing a Pininfarina-branded car that would grace the roads. As the uncle of Nino Farina, Battista played a pivotal role in nurturing his nephew’s passion for motorsport. At the age of 16, Nino experienced his first race as a passenger, thanks to Battista. This ignited Nino’s desire for competition, leading him to participate in numerous races and championships across Italy during the 1930s. In 1950, Nino Farina played a significant role in the inaugural Formula One World Championship, organized by the FIA. He led a three-car team, and in his debut year, he emerged victorious in the British race (the first to be held at Silverstone), the Swiss race, and the Italian race, ultimately clinching the overall World Championship title.

Nino Farina’s fellow Formula One drivers held him in high regard, recognizing his fearless driving style and unwavering passion for the sport. These attributes played a crucial role in his early Formula One successes during his debut year. He led his teammates to a remarkable 1-2-3 finish at the first race of the 1950 season at Silverstone and concluded the season by triumphing at the Italian Grand Prix in September. Subtle detailing distinguishes each Edizione Nino Farina with the bespoke aluminium passenger door plate, anodised in black with one of five unique designs, ensuring each client has a unique vehicle. Each model will celebrate a different milestone from Nino Farina’s life:

Nino’s date and place of birth (1906 in Turin)

First ever F1 pole position and race victory at the 1950 British Grand Prix

Nino’s second victory in 1950 at the Swiss Grand Prix

The third and final victory in 1950, at the Italian Grand Prix

1950 F1 world championship victory

Exterior design by Automobili Pininfarina

Battista’s extraordinary design strikes a harmonious balance between technological innovation and a respectful tribute to Pininfarina’s timeless legacy. This design has reached new heights with the introduction of the Edizione Nino Farina, showcasing a livery inspired by the brand’s heritage. Dave Amantea, the Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, expressed, “This exclusive model is a homage to Nino Farina’s courageous and fearless character, as well as his remarkable accomplishments in the world of motorsport. It serves as a tribute to a family dynasty – to the man who forever holds the title of being the first Formula One World Champion and to our founder, the visionary behind his racing passion.”

The distinctive exterior design of the vehicle features a custom-made shade called Rosso Nino, a deep and opulent red color that pays homage to the cars Nino Farina drove during his illustrious racing career. The intricate bodywork, adorned in Rosso Nino paint, is further enhanced by a unique livery on the lower body, showcasing Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu. These details extend to the custom pinstripes on the door mirrors and the underside of the rear wing, accompanied by bespoke graphics that include a laurel wreath. The number ’01’ in Bianco Sestriere is prominently displayed in a large graphic on the rear panel, just behind the door.

The vehicle’s exterior is distinguished by the inclusion of the Furiosa Pack, which consists of a revised carbon fiber front splitter, side blades, and rear diffuser, accentuated with a Bianco Sestriere pinstripe. Additionally, the Carbon Accent Pack, finished in Black Exposed Signature Carbon, adds an extra touch of elegance. Subtle exterior details paying homage to Nino Farina can be observed throughout the vehicle. The headlight unit showcases a bespoke ‘Nino Farina’ engraving in brushed aluminum with a black anodized finish, while the carbon side wing on the driver’s side features an enhanced ‘Nino Farina’ graphic signature.

Custom interior

The interior of the Battista Edizione Nino Farina showcases a meticulously crafted two-tone theme, where the driver’s seat is upholstered in black sustainable luxury leather, while the passenger seat features a contrasting combination of beige and black Alcantara. The Pilota seats in this edition boast a distinctive design, with both the driver and passenger seats adorned with a bespoke quilting pattern and the name ‘Nino Farina’ embroidered on the backrest. The driver’s seat, in black, is further enhanced with a custom headrest featuring an embroidered laurel wreath and a ’01’ graphic in gold, while the Pininfarina logo on the beige passenger seat is finished in red. To align with the exterior aesthetics, the backs of both seats are painted in Rosso Nino, mirroring the color of the bodywork.

Continuing the theme, the upholstery is complemented by Iconica Blu seatbelts, and the center tunnel, dashboard, and seats feature a bespoke duotone contrast stitch in beige and red. The steering wheel, wrapped in black Alcantara with Exposed Carbon, incorporates a distinctive brushed aluminum ring at the 12 o’clock position, anodized in red. The attention to detail extends to the steering wheel plate, finished in brushed aluminum and anodized black, proudly displaying the ‘Nino Farina’ signature. Emphasizing the dark accents seen on the exterior, the Interior Jewellery Pack consists of black anodized brushed aluminum components.

The interior also boasts exquisite detailing exclusive to the Edizione Nino Farina. The chassis plate, in black anodized finish, features a dedicated engraving honoring ‘Nino Farina,’ while the passenger door plate is custom-made for each individual vehicle, adding a personalized touch to the interior space.

Performance

Like the Battista and Battista Anniversario, the Edizione Nino Farina is powered by a state-of-the-art powertrain that delivers record-breaking performance. The world’s first pure-electric hyper GT utilises a high-capacity 120 kWh lithium-ion battery contained within a strong but lightweight carbon fibre housing.

Four independent high-performance electric motors – one driving each wheel – combine with Full Torque Vectoring, Electronic Stability Control and a software differential that allows drivers to tailor the power delivery and handling responses like never before, while its T-shaped liquid-cooled battery pack is mounted centrally behind the seats to ensure a low center of gravity.

The Battista’s unique launch control technology contributes to Formula One car-beating acceleration, with 0-60mph achieved in 1.79s, 0-100km/h completed in 1.86s, 0-120mph executed in 4.49s and 0-200 km/h covered in just 4.75 seconds. A car as fast as Battista demands strong stopping power and official tests confirm Battista is the fastest braking EV in the world, completing 100-0 km/h in just 31m.

