Goodwood Revival 2023

They jokingly say “Nostalgia is a thing of the past”-well not in West Sussex, UK where Goodwood has been reviving its 1950s-60s halcyon days of racing for the past 25 years, 7 years longer in fact than the circuit operated back then.

For the Revival’s silver jubilee the Duke of Richmond had gathered his now customary selection of rare, exotic and priceless race cars and bikes spanning the 5 decades preceding 1966-Goodwood’s final year of contemporary racing. In addition, there were a couple of other anniversaries to celebrate, always a good excuse to display cars that fall outside the Revival’s remit, Lotus at 75 and Carroll Shelby at 100.