75th Anniversary of the Morgan Plus Four

Highlights

Morgan is celebrating 75 years of Plus Four production with 75 unique commissions for the United States.

The next 75 customer commissions will benefit from a host of standard options and unique ‘75’ badging.

12 months on from announcing the return of four-wheeled Morgan sports cars to the US market, Morgan has now delivered over 200 orders for the Plus Four to the United States.

The Morgan Plus Four, one of the automotive industry’s longest-established nameplates, is celebrating 75 years of production throughout 2025 and 2026. First revealed in The Autocar on 29 September 1950, ahead of its Earl’s Court debut on 27 October that year, the model is synonymous with lightweight, engaging driving and a delicate balance of modern engineering and time-honored coachbuilding techniques. Today’s Plus Four is the purest expression of a Morgan sports car available today. Its design remains among the most distinctive and enduring in motoring. At the same time, its lineage is evident in the unique coach-built production methods still practiced every day at Morgan’s historic Malvern Link home.

The Next 75 Commissions

Morgan remains one of the few automotive manufacturers to offer an almost infinite choice of options. These commissions allow the next 75 customers the opportunity to experience the joy of tailoring their own coach-built Plus Four to their individual taste. The next 75 commissions will be available with any exterior paint color, any interior leather, any carpet or hood, and any wing beading as a no-cost option. These commissions, built in Plus Four’s 75th year, will also carry a commemorative ‘75’ badge on the rear, unique welcome strips on the door sill featuring the words ‘Coach built at Pickersleigh Road’, and the ‘75’ commemorative logo embroidered on the seat backrests. Plus Four is priced from $92,995 (excluding destination charges and taxes) in the United States, and orders are open now for delivery in time for summer 2026.

A Strong Return to the United States

Since the announcement just over 12 months ago that Plus Four, and four-wheeled Morgan sports cars will be returning to the United States market, Morgan has seen a successful first year in the market. The first Plus Four commissions destined for the United States left Morgan’s Pickersleigh Road factory and crossed the Atlantic in April 2025. Since April, Morgan has shipped over 200 Plus Four orders to the United States and is on track to pass beyond 250 shipments in 2025, representing approximately 1/3 of the company’s annual production.

Morgan has also worked to expand its dealer network in the United States over the past 12 months, with the appointment of two new dealer partners — Morgan Long Island and Morgan Fort Lauderdale — bringing the network to 10 dealers serving Morgan customers across the nation. Further expansion is anticipated throughout 2026 and beyond with additional dealer partners joining the network in areas of the country with less coverage.

Plus Four is available in an almost infinite combination of options and colorways, and every commission showcases the individuality of its owner; vehicles heading to the United States have been no different. Throughout 2025, Morgan’s Pickersleigh Road factory has been awash with bold, vibrant colorways of bespoke Plus Fours destined for US customers.

Timeless, Consistent, and Future Ready

Unveiled in 1950, Plus 4 introduced a larger, more powerful engine to Morgan’s successful line-up, by 1954 the model had evolved into the timeless design still produced today. Its sweeping wings, hand-louvred bonnet, and folding soft-top roof have remained defining features, consistently paired with a two-litre inline four-cylinder engine and lightweight engineering to deliver pure driving enjoyment. Plus 4 achieved its crowning motorsport glory with a class victory at the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Plus 4 SuperSports, registration TOK 258, entered by the factory works team secured victory in the 2.0-litre GT class, cementing the model’s sporting credentials for years to come.

In 2025, the Plus Four’s formula remains faithful to its roots. The introduction of the CX-Generation bonded aluminum platform and BMW turbocharged two-litre, inline four-cylinder engine in 2020 brought greater refinement, performance, and driving precision. While the Plus Four’s driving experience remains distinctly analogue, it is subtly enhanced by discreet technology: a Sennheiser audio system for richer sound; selectable Sport and Sport+ modes for sharper response; and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) that helps drivers unlock more of the Plus Four’s performance.

An almost limitless palette of colorways and options, combined with its coach-built production, ensures every Plus Four is as individual as its owner. This expression of individuality weaves each bespoke car into its owner’s story, becoming an enduring companion over many years of ownership. Despite 75 years of continual evolution, the winning formula has never wavered. The Plus Four has been the catalyst for thousands of owners’ most enduring memories – time well spent in a car that is as welcoming as it is engaging. Its timeless appeal rests on a simple, irresistible trio: the purity of open-top motoring, the immediacy of true driver enjoyment, and a characterful design that invites connection – underpinned by traditional coachbuilding and handcrafted detail that give every car its own bespoke character.

Above contents © 2025 Morgan Motor Corporation, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee