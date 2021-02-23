4th Annual Miami Design District Concours – Photo Gallery

The fourth annual Miami Design District Concours took place this past February 11th – 14th under beautiful South Florida’s sunny skies.

Unlike previous years where the show saw 100 post-war vehicles on display to be judged and viewed by over 10,000 people, this year’s event was a socially-distanced gathering with no judging and a “spotlight” theme that featured 30 classic and hypercars.

Mclaren Senna Can-Am

As in past years, John Temerian, Brett David, and Ronnie Vogel planned an amazing show that saw cars released in designated “activations” throughout the four days culminating with Sunday’s activation for the 30-car finale.

Uniquely curated to represent some of the world’s greatest post-war marques, the show saw cars ranging from an Aston Martin DB4 GT to the newest flagship car from Bugatti, the Divo. It was a unique event and one that was very well received by the community at large.

Photos by Jorge A. Guasso

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from sportscardigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to sportscardigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Source: Written and Photos by Jorge A Guasso