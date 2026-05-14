Vintage Car Rallys

36th Annual Bell Lexus North Copperstate 1000

“Get Your Kicks on Route 66”  -April 11-15, 2026

Avatar photoHoward Koby

The Copperstate 1000 has grown to become one of the premier vintage car rallies in North America, which has been running since 1990 and is organized by the Men’s Art Council to benefit the Phoenix Art Museum and the 10-90 Copperstate Foundation (which provides benefits to families of police officers injured in the line of duty). For 36 years, a caravan of about 80 pre-1973 rolling works of automotive excellence has roamed Arizona’s outback, meandering through some of the country’s geological wonders.

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