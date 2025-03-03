2025 Velocity Invitational Prepares For Launch

New Summer Date

The Velocity Invitational is returning to Sonoma Raceway, June 6-8, with a new summer date for a one-of-a-kind festival packed with racing, incredible cars, renowned drivers and entertainment for the whole family.

Wine Country Fun

Hosted in the heart of wine country, this year’s event will feature 11 unique race groups covering almost every motorsport era. Period-prepared cars ranging from 1927-1941 Pre-War Racing and Sports Touring Cars to 2005-present super and hypercars will hit the track throughout the weekend. Racers will also tackle Sonoma Raceway’s challenging road course during the second annual Velocity Invitational Hill Climb, which was won by Scott Speed in Subaru Motorsports USA’s “WRX: Project Midnight” in 2024. Participating vehicles must be restored to their original condition, and entrant applications are currently being accepted here.

Racing’s Stars

Guests can also expect a star-studded roster of drivers who will meet with fans in the paddock for autograph and Q&A sessions in between driving duties. Past events have featured Mario Andretti, Zak Brown, Tony Kanaan, Lando Norris, and Romain Grosjean.

“It was my childhood dream to bring together amazing automobiles, and that grew into my desire to create the most incredible automotive event in the world,” said Velocity Invitational Founder Jeff O’Neill. “This event brings out historic cars that people never get to see, and they get to see, hear and smell them along with talking with their owners and drivers. This event isn’t just for car enthusiasts, we’ve designed it to be where everyone can access some of the best parts of car culture.”

Variety

The Velocity Invitational paddock is always packed with a jaw-dropping lineup of rarely seen vehicles, such as the McLaren F1 GTR, a one-of-six Mercedes CLK GTR Roadster, the McLaren Longtail and the latest hypercars from Pagani, McLaren, Lamborghini and more. This year’s event will include the same caliber of exceptional cars, as well as interactive displays and exhibition groups to celebrate significant brands and anniversaries. Guests will also enjoy a diverse selection of delicious food and beverage options, including award-winning wine and spirits from local vendors.

“Our goal from day one was to create an event like no other,” said Velocity Invitational General Manager Ryan Turri. “Guest experience is paramount for us and giving guests unprecedented access to motorsports, including direct access to Formula 1 stars and multi-million-dollar supercars in the paddock, is at the center of everything we do.”

For more information about the 6th annual Velocity Invitational, visit www.velocityinvitational.com and follow all of the action on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

