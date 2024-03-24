2024 HSR Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway

The HSR Spring Fling, held at Sebring International Raceway, is a premier event for historic and vintage motorsport, featuring a record entry of nearly 120 cars for 2024. This event showcases a wide range of historic endurance and sprint races, including four feature races and a packed schedule of WeatherTech Sprint races.

Notably, the event includes competitions like the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and B.R.M. Endurance Challenge races, attracting a diverse lineup of classic sports cars and modern racing machines past their contemporary competition years .