1950 HWM Alta Jaguar Tops Race Retro Live Online Auction

The Race Retro Live Online Auction hosted by Silverstone Auctions and held on March 27 – 28 saw £8.7million in sales over the two-day auction, with 86% of classic cars sold and three new auction records achieved.

Day one saw the sale of the weekend’s highest value vehicle, being the 1950 HWM Alta Jaguar (sold for £517,500). The vehicle played a significant role in Motorsport and has been raced by Sir Stirling Moss, Lance Macklin, George Abecassis, John Heath, and Rudi Fischer.

Three auction record prices were achieved through the weekend, starting with Lot 426, a manual 1993 Toyota Supra Twin-Turbo selling for £47,250 – a new, European auction record price.

Lot 232, a 1989 BMW 635 CSi (E24) Highline – Motorsport Edition (Auto), sold for £47,250, which exceeded Silverstone Auctions’ previous UK record of £33,188.

The third auction record to be set on the weekend was a world record price for a 1998 Lotus Elise Series 1 (lot 263 – sold for £29,812), which Nick Mason CBE previously owned.

Selling for £331,875 was a 1968 Ferrari 330GTC by Pininfarina (Chassis number #11257). The Ferrari Classiche ‘Vehicle Production Data’ sheet shows that the vehicle left Maranello in May 1968 finished in Grigio Argento with a Pelle Nera Franzi leather interior.

The weekend also saw three outstanding Aston Martins offered, with all three selling.

One of only 50, a 1963 Aston Martin DB4 Series 5 (Lot Number 446) sold for £354,375. Given that the DB4 production ceased in 1963, this vehicle seems to be one of the later cars built. The vehicle preserves the same engine and gearbox numbers since being delivered in 1963.

A 1970 Aston Martin DB6 Mk2 Vantage (Lot Number: 444) sold for £331,875. This very rare DB6 Mk2 Vantage was produced in April 1970. The car was fitted by the factory with the Vantage engine and ZF manual transmission options and was finished in Burnt Almond with a Natural leather interior.

The final highlighted Aston Martin to sell was a 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Mk2 (Lot Number 445) which sold for £272,250. Chassis ‘4135/R’ was presented new to Halesowen in October 1969 in Celeste Blue metallic with a dark blue Connolly hide interior. It was specified from new as a ‘DB6 MK2 ZF Saloon spec’ and outfitted with ‘two front seat belts’, an option in its day.

With the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar E-Type, Silverstone auctions presented chassis #60 for sale on the weekend. The 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 (FHC) Flat Floor sold for an outstanding price of £140,625. Completed in November 1961, Chassis 860060 is an early ‘flat floor’ vehicle, and one of the first 175 Coupes built prior to the recessed footwells being adopted.

Further details of the Race Retro Live Online Auction can be found at Silverstone Auctions.

[Source: Silverstone Auctions]