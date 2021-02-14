2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction Features Larry Winkler Collection

Barrett-Jackson has announced the No Reserve auction of the distinguished Larry Winkler Collection during the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale to be held on March 20-27.

The Larry Winkler Collection will feature some 35 collectible vehicles, 45 motorcycles, and over 400 items of automobilia.

“The Larry Winkler Collection is a treasure trove of some really incredible vehicles. Larry is a true car guy – something that is certainly apparent when you walk through his collection. He appreciates the cars and drives them. The 2020 Ferrari Pista is simply the stuff of supercar dreams, while the ZL1 427-powered 1955 Chevrolet Nomad is a true one-of-one custom-built for the ages. It’s an honor he chose Barrett-Jackson to represent the sale of such an extraordinary collection.” Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson.

The spectacular cars on offer include a 2020 Ferrari Pista, a 1999 Vector M12, a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, and a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo

VT.

Highlights of the motorcycle collection up for auction is a 1947 Harley-Davison Knucklehead and a 1974 BMW R-90S.

A feature of the automobilia up for auction includes 20 original neon signs, all to be offered with No Reserve.

Here’s a look at some featured cars offered within the Larry Winkler Collection at the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction.

2020 Ferrari 488 Pista (Lot #1374.2)

The example is the most powerful production V8 in Ferrari’s history with the 488 Pista the track-oriented variant of the 488 GTB.

The power of the 488 Pista comes from a completely reworked version of the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.

Called the F154 CD, the V8 engine includes new camshafts, strengthened pistons, titanium connecting rods, a larger intercooler, and Inconel exhaust manifolds that have been adopted from the 488 Challenge race car. The result is an impressive 711 hp at 8,000 rpm, and 537 ft/lbs of torque. The engine has a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and in race mode, it can shift in 30 milliseconds.

The Pista, which means ‘track’ in Italian, accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds, and 0-120 in only 7.4 seconds, logging a top speed of 211mph.

The aerodynamic bodywork is shaped by the wind and capable of generating 20% more downforce compared to the standard 488 GTB. Even the door handles were designed to help channel air into the radiators, with the front end given a radical redesign.

The S-duct in the front bumper where the air passes is redirected through a vent in the hood, creating more downforce over the nose.

The rear diffuser is similar to that of the 488 GTE Le Mans car. To optimize clean airflow, the air intake tunnels were moved from the flanks towards the rear spoiler.

The example was given a Nero Daytona Metallic finish matched with black and Rosso Alcantara-trimmed (red) interior.

To make the example more lightweight, carbon fiber was generously used on the hood, rear spoilers, and bumpers making it 200 pounds lighter than the standard 488 GTB.

It is also equipped with Brembo brakes, with 15.6-inch rotors at the front and 14.1-inch rotors in the rear. The 20-inch wheels have ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2.

1999 Vector M-12 (Lot #1372.1)

From 1996-1999, only 14 Vector M-12 units were produced, and the example on offer is the twelfth to be constructed.

Its previous owner has claimed that the example was designed and fabricated for the Prince of Brunei. According to the Prince’s request, the M-12 had a black finish matched with Lipstick Red interior.

The supercar is equipped with a Lamborghini 5.7-liter V12 engine and a ZF 5-speed manual transmission. In total it has only seen 2,160 mileage.

The V12 engine can produce 492hp at 5,200rpm and 425 ft/lbs of torque at 4,900rpm. The M-12 has a recorded top speed of 190mph and can accelerate from 0-60mph in only 4.5 seconds.

In 2019, the example had a full engine-out service from the Scuderia Automotive Service. The M-12 incorporates a rebuilt clutch using an upgraded ceramic flywheel.

The interior was redesigned to accommodate taller occupants and was provided a more modern Italian supercar-style while still preserving its original design and layout.

The example has been featured in the Riverside Raceway Museum, Marconi Automotive Museum, and the Petersen Automotive Museum’s “Supercars of the World” exhibit.

2013 Ferrari F12berlinetta (Lot #1374)

Considered to be the optimum Grand Touring car, the Ferrari F12berlinetta is equipped with a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine that can produce 731hp at 8,250rpm.

The Peak torque of the example comes in at 6,000rpm, sending 509 ft/lbs through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The F12berlinetta can accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.0 seconds flat and 0-100mph in just 6.5 seconds, with a top speed of 211mph.

The engine is so powerful and unique that it won the 2013 International Engine of the Year Award in two categories: Best Engine above 4.0-liters and Best Performance category.

This example has a Grigio Silverstone finish matched with Crema leather seats and black Alcantara inserts for the interior.

The aerodynamic technology of the aluminum bodywork was heavily influenced by Ferrari’s racing programs and it is placed on a space frame constructed from 12 different aluminum alloys and co-developed by Scaglietti.

All F12 cars come with carbon-ceramic brakes and magnetorheological dampers. The example has 20-inch dark painted wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. The example is also equipped with the famous Ferrari shield on the front fenders, with the rear Ferrari script and badging finished in black.

The Ferrari only has 14,339 miles.

1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Convertible (Lot #1373)

The Lamborghini Diablo VT was made as a successor to the legendary Lamborghini Countach. Between 1997-1999, only 132 units were produced for the U.S. market with the example for sale being one of them.

The Diablo kept the Lamborghini’s tradition of naming their cars after fighting bulls, and it was named after a renowned bull that went up against the famous matador “El Chicorro” in the 19th century.

Under the hood of the Diablo is a mid-mounted 5.7-liter V12 engine that produces 418hp. The 48-valve V12 engine delivers 430 ft/lbs of torque using a 5-speed manual transmission and an all-wheel-drive system from the LM002 SUV’s 4-wheel-drive system.

The viscous traction (VT) system can divert torque to the front wheels, giving it better traction and the capability of accelerating from 0-60mph in only 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 202mph.

The example has a blue finish matched with a well-maintained cream interior. The carbon-fiber hardtop can easily be removed and has been fitted with new shocks and struts.

All the Lamborghini Diablos have odometers in kilometers even the ones that were to be sold for the U.S. market. The example has 30,556 kilometers or 18,987 miles on the odometer.

Further information relating to the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction can be found on Barrett-Jackson’s website.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson. All images courtesy of Barrett-Jackson]