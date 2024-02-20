1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona

General Description

In 1968, Ferrari saw it fit to replace the four-year-old 275 GTB/4. The 365 GTB/4 was introduced, and Ferrari enthusiasts took it upon themselves to dub it the Daytona in honor of Ferrari’s 24 Hours of Daytona win. The nickname was so popular that the GTB/4 became almost more noticeable under its nickname than its given name.

The 365 GTB/4 Berlinetta, which replaced the earlier 275 GTB/4, differed dramatically in styling, though the tubular steel chassis bore many similarities to its predecessor and provided superior balance. Where the curvaceous 275 GTB/4 was clearly a traditional Pininfarina design, the 365 GTB/4 was at once modern, edgy, sleek, and forward-looking. Penned by Pininfarina’s Leonardo Fioravanti, who continues to maintain an independent styling studio, Fioravanti Srl., outside of Turin, the 365 GTB/4 features several styling cues that continue to influence modern Ferrari design.

The outgoing 275 GTB/4 lent the basic design of its 60-degree V-12 engine to the 365 GTB/4, though it was enlarged from 3.3 to 4.4 liters or 4,390 ccs. Power output rose accordingly. The new engine, designated Tipo 251, delivered 352 bhp and 315 foot-pounds of torque at 7,500 rpm through six Weber twin-choke carburetors. A five-speed manual transaxle was, of course, the only available transmission. Ferrari debuted the new model at the October 1968 Paris Salon. A handful of coupes were produced for customers in the 1968 model year. Ferrari unveiled a Spyder version of the car at the Frankfurt International Auto Show in September 1969.

Supplied new through Sidney Marcus Ltd of North London, after an order through Maranello Concessionaires, this Daytona was supplied new to its first keeper, Mr Kennedy, and appropriately registered ‘JGK 1’. Supplied new as a GTB/4, this example was elegantly optioned in Azzurro over Blu.

In January 1984, the Daytona was purchased by Mr Robert Jankel, proprietor of both Panther Cars and Jankel Coachbuilding. An eccentric mind for certain, Jankel was known for building extravagant bespoke projects, from the Panther 6, a six-wheeled convertible powered by a mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged 8 liter V8 to the Bentley Val d’Isere; a practical estate conversion with 4-wheel drive based on the Bentley Turbo R. The Daytona was purchased as Jankel’s personal car and shortly after purchase was entrusted to CP Autokraft for what would be their final of 8 conversions to Spyder configuration.

UK Supplied RHD Example

The last of 8 conversions to be completed by CP Autokraft in 1984 for Robert Jankel

Known ownership from new

Restored by Cremonini Classic of Modena

Recent attention from marque specialists Barkaways

Presented in Grigio Ferro over Bordeaux

HPI clear

Autokraft is considered the most accurate and faithful of the conversions to spyder, with the first conversion taking place after measurements had been brought from a UK-supplied RHD factory spyder. At the time of the conversion, the car was repainted black and featured in Jankel literature at the time, as well as wearing his private registration mark, ‘PAN 10’. At the tail end of 1995, Jankel sold the car to William Lo, a Hong Kong-based businessman, at his London address. Shortly after purchase, he moved the car to his residence in Hong Kong, keeping it serviced with Andrew Turner of Italian Motors.

The car would pass to Winston Mak while still being maintained by Turner. When the time came to sell the vehicle, Turner would step up and purchase the car as Italian Motors. Turner sold the vehicle to Mr John Whyte in Hong Kong on 15th February 1988. Mr Whyte returned the vehicle to the UK two months later, notifying the DVLA in April 1988.

Bare Metal Restoration

This Daytona would pass through two further owners in the UK before being purchased by its current custodian in 2008. In 2009, the car was entrusted into the vehicle of Cremonini Classic in Modena to complete a comprehensive, bare-metal restoration of the car. Sport Auto Modena carried out mechanical works and once completed in late 2011, the car was finished in Bianco over Bordeaux. This Daytona has been used sparingly since restoration. In 2021, it visited marque specialists Barkaways for a color change and today presents in Grigio Ferro over Bordeaux with ‘Daytona’ inserts in Nero. Presenting superbly, this example is also fitted with air conditioning. Today, the Speedo displays just 580 miles since restoration and is offered for sale from a prominent collection, including the Le Mans class-winning Daytona Competizione. This Daytona is on site and available to view immediately at our showrooms outside London.

