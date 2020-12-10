Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Home / Car News / Restoring the First Delivered 1967 Porsche 911 S Targa – Photos
1967 Porsche 911 S Targa

Restoring the First Delivered 1967 Porsche 911 S Targa – Photos

by Leave a Comment

From a sensational barn find to a work of beauty with a patina that is as good as the day it rolled out of the factory: the first 1967 Porsche 911 S Targa delivered in Germany is back on the road again after a comprehensive factory restoration that took more than three years by the Porsche Classic Factory Restoration department.

Restored 1967 Porsche 911 S Targa

The one who discovered the hidden gem in a garage in the USA is a long-time Porsche enthusiast and collector. 

“The Targa stood there for almost 40 years in a garage. The 911 S Targa was delivered to the Porsche dealer Hülpert in Dortmund on 24 January 1967. The restoration is a special project for us – after all, one of the first 911 Targa models has found its way back to Zuffenhausen.”

Uwe Makrutzki, Head of Porsche Classic Factory Restoration at Porsche AG.
Unrestored porsche rear

The Targa found in the barn is a soft-window version rather than the glass window that was possible from 1967. There were only 925 units of the Porsche 911 that had an S engine, short wheelbase, as well as soft windows manufactured by Porsche from 1966 until 1968.

When found, the rare sports car was in a very poor state.  Initially, the car was used as a demonstration car for a Porsche dealer until it was bought by a customer in the USA in 1969. From 1977, the open-top 911 was left in its garage time-capsule in Long Beach, New York State until the end of 2016.

Front of 1967 Porsche 911 S Targa unrestored
rust on porsche 911
911 badge
roof of 911 S
interior of Porsche

On the upside, the example was found complete, including its optional extras such as the tinted windscreen, Webasto auxiliary heater, leather seats, Blaupunkt Köln radio, outside thermometer, and halogen fog lamps. 

One of the philosophies of the Porsche Classic Factory Restoration department is that the vehicles should be restored as true to its original as possible.

Restoration process
Body of 1967 Porsche 911 S Targa
Rear of the car body
body rusted

 Unfortunately, one of the biggest challenges that the team faced was finding authentic small parts like the rubber grommets and sealing plugs for the 2.0-liter S engine. 

“Replica parts from third-party suppliers are out of the question for us. Luckily, we can reach into our ‘treasure chest’ in such cases.” 

The ‘treasure chest’ is the central warehouse of the Porsche Classic which holds more than 60,000 different genuine spare parts. Another weapon in their arsenal is that their in-house specialists have at their disposal the original frame gauges, straightening sets, technical drawings, and data sheets. 

Another hurdle they ran into was the Targa roof’s outer skin. 

“Today’s material has a different grain and is more robust than the original. But our customer did not like it. For this reason, we had a visually identical cover produced especially for this project. In spite of their decades of experience, our experts still had to work gradually towards achieving the right finish, that is to say its bonding and stitching.”

Maintaining the desire to stay true to its original, the client requested that the chassis parts, air cleaner system, and the engine panels be coated using the process that was originally used on the parts -the application of a two-component paint in black, just like they did in 1967. This contrasts with the current robust powder coating that is normally used today. 

Repainting the Porsche 911 S Targa

Approximately 1,000 hours of work was done on the body within completed in hand-painted Polo Red, the exact color that it had when it was delivered more than 50 years ago. 

Repainted body in red of 1967 Porsche 911 S Targa
two coats of red paint on car
rear of repainted red car
Engine of car
recoating car in protective layer

As the owner did not just simply want to just collect the 1967 Porsche 911 S Targa but also wanted to enjoy driving it, an application of a painted-on paint protection film was applied. The technology allows it to be removed at any time, including after many years without leaving any residue as it does not utilize adhesive.  

In total, the project took Porsche Classic Factory Restoration more than three years to bring the example back to near new condition, including the beautiful patina. The Targa owner already has the teams’ next project sitting in the Porsche Classic workshop waiting for its turn to be restored – a very early 928. 

Restored rear of 1967 Porsche 911 S Targa
Rear of fully resotored car
Engine bay of restored 911 S
Blueprints of the car

About the Porsche 911 Targa 

Porsche launched the 911 Targa at the IAA in 1965, announcing it as the first “safety cabriolet” in the world.

It featured a roll-over bar with a 20-centimeter width, a removable roof, and a rear mini soft top with a plastic window. This was Porsche’s answer to the discussion happening in the USA that tagged cabriolets as dangerous. 

Photo of the Porsche 911 S Targa in advertisement

Shortly after a Panorama rear window with heatable glass models was released. The open-top variant was named “Targa” and the name came from the Targa Florio endurance race on Sicily that Porsche already was victorious in four times. Compared to the Coupé, the additional cost for the Targa was DM 1,400. 

[Source: Porsche AG]

Leave a Comment

Story Tags

Amelia Concours Art Riley aston martin Auctions Automobilia Barrett-Jackson Bentley bmw Bonhams Bugatti Car Profiles Classifieds Collectors db5 Driving Reports Duesenberg Editorial Events ferrari Gooding & Company Goodwood jaguar lamborghini Le Mans london concour masters historic racing Mecum Auctions mercedes Mille Miglia Monterey Reunion Monterey Week Other Profiles Pebble Concours Petersen Museum porsche Race Profiles Rallies RM Auctions Sebring Silverstone Auctions Stratas Auctions Videos Vintage Car Racing volkswagen Volvo

Sports Car Digest Archives

Recent Stories

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
%d bloggers like this: