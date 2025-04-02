1966 Porsche 906 Carrera 6 Up for Grabs

Few race cars have left as lasting an impact as the 1966 Porsche 906, also known as the Carrera 6. Built as Porsche’s answer to the competitive world of endurance racing, the 906 combined lightweight engineering, aerodynamic efficiency, and pure performance, making it a dominant force on the track. Today, one of these rare and historic machines—chassis 906-115—is up for sale at RM Sotheby’s, offering collectors and enthusiasts a chance to own a true motorsport icon.

The Porsche 906 was a groundbreaking sports prototype, succeeding the 904 GTS. Unlike its predecessor, which used a bonded-ladder chassis, the 906 featured a multi-tubular frame covered with an unstressed fiberglass body. This construction reduced weight by 200 pounds compared to the 904, giving the 906 an edge in acceleration and agility.

The car is powered by a 2.0-liter, six-cylinder engine producing 210 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. This potent combination enabled the vehicle to reach speeds exceeding 170 mph, making it one of the fastest in its class.

Chassis 906-115 was originally delivered to Italian racer Ermanno Spazzapan, who used it extensively in hill climbs and circuit racing throughout 1966. During its first season, the car secured an outright win at Antignano-Monte Burrone and multiple podium finishes across Italy.

In 1967, the car changed hands to Ennio Bonomelli, who entrusted it to Antonio Zadra (“Khandaru”) and Giuseppe Dalla Torre. Under their stewardship, 906-115 performed impressively, including a 10th-place overall and 3rd-in-class finish at the Circuito del Mugello and a 1st-in-class finish at the 1968 Imola 500 km. Over the years, the car passed through notable owners, including Porsche collector Bernd Becker, who raced it extensively in Europe and South Africa before it underwent a complete rebuild in 2001.

This highly original Porsche 906 has been a regular participant in prestigious historic events such as the Tour Auto, Le Mans Classic, Goodwood Revival, and Monterey Historics. More recently, the car underwent $60,000 worth of maintenance by Road Scholars of Durham, NC, which included carburetor and steering rack rebuilds, a new clutch and front suspension work, general engine calibration, and the replacement of the original windscreen, which has been retained for authenticity.

Source: RM Sotheby’s