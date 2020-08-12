1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose sets a New Online Auction World Record

At its inaugural Geared Online auction on August 7th, Gooding & Company set a new online world record with the sale of a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose for $3,080,000.

The 1966 275 GTB sold was one of the very last two-cam 275 GTBs built, being just eight cars from the end of production. Features of this car making it attractive was the fact it was factory-equipped with the improved torque tube driveshaft and specified with the optional high-performance six-carburetor (6C) intake. These features were quite unique with only 40 cars originally supplied with both these features. Additionally, the car’s long nose body came factory-equipped with a rare competition-style external fuel filler cap, confirmed by the notation “tappo carico carburante esterno” written on Ferrari’s internal foglio allestimenti.

Overall Gooding & Company achieved a sales rate of 71% from 55 to 77 lots sold, five vehicles of which achieved a sale of over $1 million. In addition to the 275 GTB, there were three other Ferraris at the top of the sales, being a 2003 Ferrari Enzo, a 1995 Ferrari F50, and a striking 1992 Ferrari F40.

The top 5 sales on the day were as follows:

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose, sold for $3,080,000

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose- Copyright and Courtesy of Gooding & Company (photo by Mike Maez)

2003 Ferrari Enzo, sold for $2,354,000

2003 Ferrari Enzo- Copyright and Courtesy of Gooding & Company (photo by Mike Maez)

1995 Ferrari F50, sold for $2,134,000

1995 Ferrari F50. Copyright and Courtesy of Gooding & Company (photo by Mike Maez)

1992 Ferrari F40, sold for $1,628,000

1992 Ferrari F40. Copyright and Courtesy of Gooding & Company (photo by Mike Maez)

1934 Duesenberg Model J Town Car, sold for $1,012,000

Gooding & Company’s next sale will be the company’s first-ever sale outside of the US, taking place in the UK during the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace.

