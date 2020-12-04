Watch the Rebirth of a Stunning 1925 Bugatti Type 35

The fastidious piece-by-piece process of reviving a remarkably rare 1925 Bugatti Type 35 racecar has been thoroughly recorded in the latest episode of The Brumos Collection’s “Inside The 59” YouTube series.

The Type 35 Bugatti Project

The Type 35 that was restored was originally owned by Standard Oil heir, Wallis Bird. 12 years following its construction it was raced once at the 1937 Automobile Racing Club of American Grand Prix against the marques like Duesenberg, Miller, Alfa Romeo, and other Bugattis.

The 1925 Bugatti 25 would sit in the 27-car garage of the Bird’s mansion beside other historically significant motorcars until in its later years it was passed on to two further owners before finally being acquired by The Brumos Collection.

Restoring the 1925 Bugatti Type 35

The Bugatti 35 underwent an 11-month project that concentrated on a well-needed maintaining of the French racecar’s jewel-like 2.0-liter inline eight-cylinder engine. To achieve access to the Type 35’s engine, the 95-year-old classic racer required systematic and meticulous disassembly.

The careful manner of recovering the 1925 Bugatti Type 35 to its original charm without the wholesale obliteration of its original quality and components involved laborious work throughout its chassis and exterior along with under the hood.

“We started off with a plan for basic maintenance, but soon realized that the engine needed to be re-cylindered, as it had some major oil leaks that had to be fixed. We also cleaned all the hardware to remove any rust or corrosion. That’s crucial in halting decay and ultimately preserving history.” Brumos Collection Assistant Manager, Aaron Israel.

The Bugatti’s striking exterior has been restored to its correct light blue livery with the assistance of Terry Simmons, a paint and autobody restoration specialist.

“During the disassembly process, we found traces of the car’s original color. Terry and his team were able to precisely match this color and finish, replicating how it must have looked when it was built in Molsheim.” Brandon Stark

About The Brumos Collection

The Brumos Collection is a walkthrough automotive and racing collection that is sure to impress all car enthusiasts. The interactive experiences and principal collection of The Brumos Collection will bring you back to the early days of racing, automotive design, and the Racing Drivers.

The Brumos Collection greets the public from the moment they enter the facility with carefully crafted design details that pay homage to the auto racing history.

The guard rails that can be found along the roadways are nostalgic of the bygone era racing guard rails found at the trackside. The surrounding brickwork pays recognition to the “Brickyard” of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

More information of The Brumos Collection can be found at their website.

[Source: The Brumos Collection]

