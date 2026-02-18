Alfa Romeo T33/TT/3 ‘STRADALE’: The Italian Monster

The year of 1975 can be considered one of the most prosperous periods in Alfa-Romeo’s history, thanks to a huge string of successes in motorsports. First with the superb 33TT-12 model, a machine that clinched several victories in the World Sports Car Championship (WSC), Interserie and the Targa Florio. Next, it was the Alfetta GT Gr.2 turn to shine, collecting a series of good results for the company’s rally department, including a magnificent victory in the Rally dell’Isola d’Elba.

After so many triumphs, a company might be tempted to rest on its laurels and enjoy the fruits of victory. But for Alfa, 1975 was far from a year of complacency—after a rapid succession of successful projects, this was not the time to lose the impetus, with the team seeking to keep the momentum as long as possible. To do so, a new project was needed, one that could once again reaffirm the potential of Alfa products to the world.