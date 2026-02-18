1975 was a very prolific year for Alfa/Autodelta, especially due to the success of the 33TT12 model. Credits: Alfa Romeo | Stellantis
Alfa Romeo T33/TT/3 ‘STRADALE’: The Italian Monster

Even a monster has a heart. Embark now on the unique story of the Alfa Romeo T33/TT/3 'Stradale' and its adventure in the 1975 Giro d'Italia.

Avatar photoLorenzo Baer

The year of 1975 can be considered one of the most prosperous periods in Alfa-Romeo’s history, thanks to a huge string of successes in motorsports. First with the superb 33TT-12 model, a machine that clinched several victories in the World Sports Car Championship (WSC), Interserie and the Targa Florio. Next, it was the Alfetta GT Gr.2 turn to shine, collecting a series of good results for the company’s rally department, including a magnificent victory in the Rally dell’Isola d’Elba.

After so many triumphs, a company might be tempted to rest on its laurels and enjoy the fruits of victory. But for Alfa, 1975 was far from a year of complacency—after a rapid succession of successful projects, this was not the time to lose the impetus, with the team seeking to keep the momentum as long as possible. To do so, a new project was needed, one that could once again reaffirm the potential of Alfa products to the world.

Lorenzo Baer
Passionate about motorsport from the 60s and 70s, Lorenzo has a special affection for the sub-Formula 1 categories, such as F2, F3 and F. Junior, which are, at the same time, the 'ugly ducklings' of these decades, but are also the categories that better represent the essence of motorsport during this period. He holds a deep appreciation for drivers like Clark or Rindt, who dominated the premier category of motorsport, returning sporadically to their origins in F2, to compete and, simultaneously, teach new generations of what single-seater racing was all about. Lorenzo believes this was a time of innocence in motorsport, without a doubt, where the most important thing was to race.
