Thor’s Hammer Strikes Goodwood: Zenvo Aurora Makes Dynamic Debut

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed delivered its usual blend of speed, spectacle, and sensory overload, but few moments resonated quite like the public debut of the Zenvo Aurora. This wasn’t just a quiet reveal. It was a show of force, as the Danish hypercar startup fired up its prototype quad-turbo V12 and sent it up the hill for its first dynamic outing.

Named Mjølner, after Thor’s legendary hammer, Zenvo’s all-new engine came to life for the first time in front of a crowd of thousands. Dressed in striking harlequin camouflage, the prototype — internally known as VP0 — unveiled the production bodywork for the Aurora Tur, the more classically styled of the two launch variants.

With the Duke of Richmond and Zenvo Chairman Jens Sverdrup standing alongside the car at the presentation, the crowd heard the Mjølner V12 roar into life before the car rolled out onto the legendary hillclimb. Though the run was intentionally subdued, the mechanical soundtrack was anything but. Between the grumble of the V12 and the whistle of four turbos, the Aurora’s first public outing left no doubt: this is a hypercar built to stir the senses.

Built From a Blank Sheet

Zenvo’s prior models, the ST1 and TS series, leaned on off-the-shelf GM-sourced powertrains. Not so with the Aurora. Every major component was designed from scratch, and VP0 represents a turning point for the brand’s engineering ambitions.

The centerpiece is that Mjølner engine, co-developed with MAHLE Powertrain. On its own, the 6.6-liter V12 produces 1,250 horsepower. With hybrid assist from an electric motor integrated into the gearbox, the total output rises to 1,850 hp. That’s more than the newly revealed Bugatti Tourbillon, and Zenvo claims a top speed of 280 mph, just enough to edge past its French rival.

But the Aurora isn’t just about stats. “Since previewing the Aurora project in 2023, we have created something completely new,” said Sverdrup. “This is a genuine blank sheet hypercar.” MAHLE’s team supported not just engine development, but real-time calibration and mechanical testing across the UK and Denmark to fine-tune the system for both performance and reliability.

Form Meets Function

Beneath its exotic skin lies the ZM1 modular carbon monocoque, developed in collaboration with Spanish firm Managing Composites. The chassis, crash structures, and body panels are all bespoke, engineered with a focus on lightweight construction, packaging efficiency, and extreme rigidity. Managing Composites CEO Lluc Marti called it one of the most ambitious projects they’ve taken on:

“We pushed the boundaries of composite engineering, delivering a platform truly worthy of the Aurora’s vision.”

This vision will come to life in two forms. The Tur is a grand touring-style hypercar with refined aero, while the upcoming Agil is a track-focused model with a more aggressive stance and pared-back creature comforts. Both versions share the same structural DNA and powertrain but appeal to different kinds of drivers.

A Moment That Mattered

While other brands brought familiar faces and flashy one-offs to Goodwood, Zenvo’s debut stood out for its rawness, purity, and ambition. The moment the Duke pressed the ignition and Mjølner came to life felt like more than just marketing. It felt like the birth of a new contender.

In a field dominated by electrified silence, Zenvo’s choice to go all-in on a high-revving V12 hybrid, and to share its debut in such a theatrical, unapologetic way, was refreshingly bold. The VP0 prototype’s slow but deliberate ascent wasn’t about chasing lap times. It was about presence, intent, and proof of life.

From the Hill: Aurora Captured in Action

Our photographer Matty was on-site at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, capturing exclusive shots of the Zenvo Aurora as it made its first public run. From its dramatic unveiling to its thunderous hillclimb debut, the VP0 prototype cut a striking figure in harlequin camouflage — equal parts menace and elegance.