The Many Lives of the McLaren M25

ALLIANCES NEVER LAST FOREVER

Almost synonymous with the bubbling motorsport scene of the early 1970s, Bruce McLaren Motor Racing was what one might consider a manufacturer that knew how to precisely balance its resources, being able to simultaneously maintain successful operations in Formula 1, Formula Indy/USAC, Formula 5000 and the Can-Am.

While McLaren itself is credited with a large share of the success of these pioneering years, a wide range of factors were behind these accomplishments, chief among them a strategic partnership that had energized and precisely delimited the manufacturer’s limits and capabilities: the agreement with Trojan Ltd., a small car builder from Surrey (UK), which had paved the way for some of McLaren’s most fortunate motorsport projects to date.