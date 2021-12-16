Well-Kept BMW E30 M3 Convertible On Offer At Collecting Cars

A 1991 BMW (E30) M3 is on offer at the Collecting Cars global online auction platform.

Only 781 units of the E30 M3 convertibles were built, and the example is one. This example is a well-preserved drop-top performance car. Under the hood is a 215 hp 2.3-liter naturally aspirated S14 inline-four engine, matched with a five-speed manual transmission that drives the rear wheels.

It has kept its original factory specification Diamond Black finish and it is in an excellent overall condition. It is matched with grey leather and M Tech striped cloth interior upholstery that looks really great considering its age. The front seats show a slight patina and there’s some minor wear on the outer bolster of the driver’s seat, but it generally is very well maintained.

This BMW M3 Convertible is equipped with factory electric windows, electric soft top roof, as well as heated front seats. All the controls are also in great working condition and there are no electrical faults.

The example has kept its correct M specification steering wheel and gear shifter.

Its last maintenance service was in October 2021 at a BMW dealership for an oil change, but before that, it had a front-end alignment and equipped with new tires.

The odometer shows a relatively low mileage of only 130,906 Km or around 81,300 miles. It is offered from a long-term ownership of 14 years where the consigner ensured that it was meticulously kept and maintained. The sale will come with its original books and manuals, as well as BMW dealer stamped services.

As of writing, there is a bid of $26,250 for the BMW M3 Convertible and bidding would end on Friday, December 17.