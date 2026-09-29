Restored 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing for Sale

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing remains one of the defining sports cars of the post-war era, combining competition-bred engineering with one of the most recognizable designs ever applied to a production automobile. This 1955 example, chassis no. 198040.55.00514, is scheduled to cross the auction block at Bonhams Cars The Zoute Sale on October 11, with an estimated value of $1,500,000–$1,700,000.

The production 300 SL emerged directly from Mercedes-Benz’s successful W194 racing program. Its tubular spaceframe chassis created exceptionally high door sills, making conventional doors impractical. The resulting upward-opening Gullwing design became the car’s signature feature, while the underlying engineering retained much of the competition model’s lightweight and technically advanced construction.

Power comes from Mercedes-Benz’s 2,996cc overhead-camshaft inline-six, mounted at a 45-degree angle to lower the bonnet line. Equipped with Bosch mechanical fuel injection, the engine originally produced 215 bhp at 5,800 rpm and drove the rear wheels through a four-speed fully synchronized manual transmission. Independent suspension at both ends and the model’s sophisticated chassis contributed to performance that was extraordinary for the mid-1950s. Period testing recorded 0–60 mph in approximately 7.4 seconds and a top speed of around 140 mph.

This Gullwing was delivered new to Spain in 1955, making it one of only three examples reportedly exported there when new. Its subsequent history took it to Venezuela during the 1970s before it was exported to the United States. A comprehensive restoration was undertaken in the 1980s, during which the car received its current solid-gray exterior and red leather interior. The restoration also incorporated a 1957-model engine, a specification that should be considered alongside the accompanying documentation.

The 300 SL returned to Europe during the 1990s and remained with a German collector for 19 years. Ownership subsequently passed through German and Austrian collectors before the present Luxembourg-based owner acquired the car in 2023. That same year, the Gullwing underwent another extensive, documented restoration that included substantial bodywork.

Documentation accompanying the car includes restoration records, a copy of its 2012 German Fahrzeugbrief, a May 2016 Austrian expertise, a FIVA Identity Card, and Luxembourg registration documents. With its competition-derived architecture, distinctive Gullwing doors, extensive history, and recent restoration, this 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL represents a significant example of one of the most important sports cars of the 20th century.

Source: Bonhams