Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari Challenge Sonoma 2026

The biggest one-marque series visits Sonoma Raceway for the 10th time, and drivers love it

Avatar photoKristina Cilia

The penultimate event for Ferrari Challenge North America came to a close this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. In Sunday’s races, championship contenders across all classes continued to exert their dominance, setting the stage for success in the upcoming season finale.

Ferrari Challenge began in 1993 as a way for Ferrari owners to race their cars against one another on some of the world’s best tracks, starting with the 348 in Europe before a North American series followed in 1994. The car at the center of the series has changed several times since then, moving from the 348 to the F355, the 360 Modena, the F430, the 458, the 488, and now the 296, with each generation built specifically for competition rather than adapted from a street car.

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Kristina Cilia
California native Kristina Cilia has an extensive photography background. She spent almost 10 years photographing military life, people and planes while her enthusiasm for photographing automobiles grew. Kristina has created images for Three Fifty Six Inc. documenting their 356 East Coast Holiday and more. She photographed racing events at Nango (Japan), Laguna Seca, Sears Point, Thunder Hill, Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Silverstone and events like Pebble Beach Concours and Goodwood Festival of Speed. Kristina loves to travel and attend Porsche Club events. She currently resides in Northern California with her husband and two teenage boys.
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