Ferrari Challenge Sonoma 2026

The penultimate event for Ferrari Challenge North America came to a close this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. In Sunday’s races, championship contenders across all classes continued to exert their dominance, setting the stage for success in the upcoming season finale.

Ferrari Challenge began in 1993 as a way for Ferrari owners to race their cars against one another on some of the world’s best tracks, starting with the 348 in Europe before a North American series followed in 1994. The car at the center of the series has changed several times since then, moving from the 348 to the F355, the 360 Modena, the F430, the 458, the 488, and now the 296, with each generation built specifically for competition rather than adapted from a street car.