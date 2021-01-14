Twice the Anniversary Celebrations For The Classic in 2021

One of the most anticipated automotive events this summer, ‘The Classic’, will be held from July 30 to August 1. For 2021, they will be celebrating two lots of anniversaries to catch up on all the major marque and model milestones that were missed from the previous year’s postponed classic motor racing festival.

Topping the list of outstanding birthdays that were carried forward is the event’s own special 30th birthday. One of the highlights that were originally planned included a ‘greatest hits’ racecard. It was to feature all the finest retro racing grids from the event’s own distinguished history, including F1, GT, sports, and touring car showdowns that displays the motor sport’s most prized golden eras.

2020 was also the 50th anniversary of the beloved Michelotti styled 2+2 sports tourer, the Triumph Stag.

Additionally in 2020 Alfa Romeo celebrated their 110th, the Volkswagen Type 2 Transporter celebrated its 70th anniversary and the 50-year anniversary of both the Range Rover and the Datsun 240Z.

At the end of July, Silverstone visitors will be treated with twice the entertainment as the delayed celebrations will be added on top of the numerous new milestones that will be celebrated in 2021, which is showcased by the 60th birthday celebration of the iconic E-type Jaguar.

As part of its diamond jubilee, the iconic British star will be honored with special displays, a track parade on the Grand Prix circuit as well as a showdown that will feature an impressive array of more than 50 competition-ready E-types.

Other birthdays and anniversaries that will be celebrated in 2021 Classic is the centenary of the Lancia Lambda, the 60th anniversary of the MG Midget, Mercedes-Bens R170 SL’s 50th anniversary, the much-awaited 40th birthday of the time-traveling DMC DeLorean, and the 25th birthday of the exciting Lotus Elise. The beloved and coveted first-generation Porsche Boxster will also be celebrating its 25th this year.

“A double dose of anniversaries at The Classic this summer promises twice the spectacle and a much-needed tonic for all classic car enthusiasts after all the challenges of 2020. We are bringing forward all those great plans we had for The Classic’s 30th?birthday party last summer and now adding them to all of 2021’s own anniversaries. It’s going to be an incredible turn-out even by The Classic’s own record-breaking standards…?and we all need something to look forward to.” The Classic promoter Goose Live Events CEO, Nick Wigley.

Recently, it has been the norm that automotive anniversaries are celebrated at The Classic with more and more dedicated car clubs opting to celebrate their key milestones with the huge gatherings at Silverstone.

The Guinness World Records have recognized the track parades of Jaguar and McLaren, while the unparalleled numbers of Ferrari F40s, Porsche 911s, Grand Prix cars, and Jaguar XJ220s have all had their chance to rewrite the record books and simply impress all the festival-goers.

To encourage classic car drivers to be part of the event, registered car club members are offered an exclusive display package. It contains two adult general admission tickets and an infield parking display pass so that the owners can display their car and be able to interact with like-minded enthusiasts at the event.

Those with pre-1990 classic cars who are not a member of any registered car club are also offered a special 30th-anniversary celebration package which includes a track parade on Friday.

More information about tickets for The Classic 2021 at Silverstone can be found at The Silverstone Classic.

