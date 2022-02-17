Turbo Study Results Presented By Singer

California-based, luxury specialist Singer recently revealed their newest project: the Turbo Study. It is the Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer as their response to the requests of their clients. Clients and car owners have repeatedly requested that the restoration of their examples should also incorporate turbocharging.

So far, there have been more than 70 owners who have voiced their interests and have reserved bespoke restorations based on the study.

The services that Singer offers include:

– Working with owners on the first road-going restorations that will have forced-induction

– Can be used for grand-touring, sports, or just everyday driving

– The same iconic turbo body with new whale tail spoiler and shark fin

– The perfect blend of luxury and sporting character specifically designed for each client needs

Singer Group Inc. Founder and Executive Chairman Rob Dickinson shared, “My first ever ride in a Porsche 911 as an 11-year-old in 1976 left me dry-mouthed and speechless – it was a black 930 Turbo with red tartan seats. Forty-five years on from that life-changing moment I’m excited to present the results of our study that aims to capture the awesome thrill of Porsche’s first ‘supercar’ while reimagining its performance and refinement and collaborating with owners to take both to new heights. I believe it’s a fitting tribute to a car that changed my life and many others.”

Engine

All restoration services done by Singer are always done in collaboration with the owners. For Porsche 911, the Turbo Study used the Type 964 generation of air-cooled cars as the base. The study showcases the new version of the “Mezger” air-cooled flat-six. They have upgraded the engine to 3.8-liter twin turbochargers with electric wastegate. Mounted inside the intake plenums are bespoke air to water intercoolers. The rear fender ‘shark fin’ was made into an intake that helps supply cold air to the engine bay to maximize combustion and cooling performance. As per the preference of the owner, the study enabled power outputs starting at 450 hp.

Advanced Materials

The Porsche 911 was given a bespoke carbon body and they had to ensure that the tricky balance of keeping the iconic DNA of the car is kept with the use of cutting-edge engineering and material science. Taking inspiration from the mid-70s turbo cars, the bodywork was re-imagined to maximize functional performance and optimize aesthetic. Using carbon fiber reduced mass and enhanced the stiffness, improving the dynamic responses of the car in a way that Singer clients appreciate and have started to expect.

Drive

The Turbo Study results revealed Singer’s constant focus in optimization and technical development. The study utilizes their all-wheel-drive experience that they have honed in-house starting from their first AWD Classic Study restoration that they did back in 2014. In more recent years, they have brought together their experience and expertise with their research in turbocharging and high-performance vehicles.

In response to owners’ requests, the Turbo Study has enabled the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive restorations. The owner can specify the AWD configuration to improve the deployment of power and torque no matter the season or surface condition. Meanwhile, the RWD configuration gives owners the alternative sporting focus if they so wish. In both configurations, the optimized six-speed manual transmission emphasizes the driver engagement that Singer is famed for.

Performance

Forced induction is used so that power outputs start at 450 hp. They reduced noise levels and added the option to have a more compliant damping and suspension performance enabling owners to focus on long-range, high-speed touring capability if they want to. The turbocharged torque provides effortless speed-matching from alpine pass to autobahn, with reserves of overtaking capability.

The owner can also specify if they want a higher output. For those who wants a more sports focused car, they can tailor a sports exhaust system with suitable damping characteristics.

The collaboration between Singer and the owner makes for perfect customization wherein the customer can opt to have a refined grand touring car or focus solely on a sporting car, and any point in between can also be accommodated. When needed, the turbo-specific brakes, ABS, and traction control are easily accessible. Carbon-ceramic discs can also be added.

Personal comforts during all season touring are also taken into consideration. If specified, owners can opt for heated, electrically adjustable seats, cruise control, and other features.

Price

As with any ‘bespoke’ work, the price for restorations enabled by the Turbo Study is greatly dependent on the specifications given by the owner. Clients are welcome to further collaborate with Singer and engage the special wishes department to talk about their personal preferences for further bespoke engineering.

Singer Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mazen Fawaz stated, “We’ve more than doubled sales of our services between 2020 and 2021. Our new, much larger, consolidated facility in Torrance, California enables us to expand the team, respond to demand and welcome owners in comfort. Meanwhile, in the UK, our team is carefully executing each of the restorations enabled by the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study. The response to the Turbo Study from owners has been incredible and we look forward to working with each of them as their restorations progress.”

Technical Specifications

The example presented is finished in Wolf Blue and showcases the Porsche 911 re-imagined by Singer. Using the Turbo Study, they were able to create a Porsche 911 to perfectly match the needs of its owner. For this example, they focused on luxury grand touring capabilities and focused on high-performance. So the technical specifications are:

• Lightweight carbon fiber bodywork in Wolf Blue

• 3.8L twin turbocharged, intercooled flat-six

• Over 450 HP (power may be tailored to each owner’s specification)

• 6-speed manual transmission

• Rear-wheel-drive and touring-focused suspension

• Carbon-ceramic braking system

• Interior presented in Malibu Sand with Black Forest wood accents

• Electrically adjustable, heated seats

• Air-conditioning

Public Appearances

For those who wants to see and learn more about the results of the Turbo Study, the car will be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK from June 23-25, 2022. In August 2022, It will be attended Car Week at the Monterey Peninsula in Northern California.