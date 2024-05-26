The Shape of Things to Come: Triumph TR8

The Triumph Motor Company made a name for itself after World War II by producing interesting sports cars that performed well against their competition, despite having to design them on very limited budgets. After becoming a part of British Leyland, Triumph took a chance with a dramatic new design, advertised as “The Shape of Things to Come.”

The wedge-shaped TR7 and TR8 got mixed reviews. There were reliability problems with the early cars, which didn’t help sales, but there were many people who were looking for a good-handling road car, which could also be turned into a competitive race car, who became fans of “The Shape of Things to Come.”