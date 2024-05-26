The Shape of Things to Come: Triumph TR8

The Triumph Motor Company made a name for itself after World War II by producing interesting sports cars that performed well against their competition, despite having to design them on very limited budgets. After becoming a part of British Leyland, Triumph took a chance with a dramatic new design, advertised as “The Shape of Things to Come.”
The wedge-shaped TR7 and TR8 got mixed reviews. There were reliability problems with the early cars, which didn’t help sales, but there were many people who were looking for a good-handling road car, which could also be turned into a competitive race car, who became fans of “The Shape of Things to Come.”
Become a Member & Get Ad-Free Access To This Article (& About 6,000+ More)
Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. Our membership removes most ads, lets you enjoy unlimited access to all our premium content, and offers you awesome discounts on partner products. Enjoy our premium content.
Become a member today!
Already a Member?