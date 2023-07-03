The One And Only 2019 McLaren Senna XP Home Victory Edition Is Now Up For Grabs

The exceptional 2019 McLaren Senna XP Home Victory Edition, a unique tribute to the Formula One legend Ayrton Senna, is seeking a new owner through an auction on PCARMARKET.

The McLaren Senna unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, features a remarkable aerodynamic bodywork designed by Robert Melville, combined with McLaren’s cutting-edge MonoCage III carbon-fiber monocoque chassis.

Notable features include large air intakes, a Formula One-inspired roof scoop, rear air louvers, a double-element rear diffuser, and a sizeable electronically adjustable rear wing doubling as an airbrake. The top-mounted Inconel-titanium exhaust system is complemented by dual outlet pipes enclosed in a matte black heat shield.

Distinguishing the XP Home Victory Edition from other McLaren Senna models is its exposed carbon fiber exterior, adorned with green and yellow accents reminiscent of the Brazilian flag. The rear wing showcases an intricate replica of the Brazilian flag, celebrating Senna’s first F1 triumph at the Interlagos race in 1991.

Several distinctive details were incorporated into the interior of this unique Senna model. These include green-tinted carbon fiber sills and seats, complemented by green leather upholstery featuring contrasting yellow stitching.

Embroidered Brazilian flags grace the headrests. Additional features comprise a push-to-drink system, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with seven speakers, and a green carbon fiber steering wheel with green and yellow markers at the 12 o’clock position.

Under the lightweight polycarbonate engine cover, the Senna houses a potent twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter dry-sump M840TR 90 V8 engine that delivers an astonishing 789 HP and 590 lb.-ft of torque.

Power is seamlessly transmitted to the rear wheels through a 7-speed McLaren dual-clutch Seamless Shift transmission and an open differential featuring a Formula One-inspired brake-based torque vectoring system.

The Senna’s impressive acceleration allows it to reach 60 MPH from a standstill in just 2.7 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 210 MPH. Its independent double-wishbone suspension incorporates McLaren’s hydraulic RaceActive Chassis Control II, which expertly monitors road conditions and driver input to adjust ride height, damping stiffness, and body roll.

According to the listing, this track-focused hypercar has a mere 600 miles on the odometer, making it a prime example of “perfection,” as described by the seller.

Source: PCARMARKET