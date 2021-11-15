The Latest One-Off Revealed: The Ferrari BR20

Recently, Ferrari revealed the latest addition to the most exclusive group in Maranello’s One-Off series: The Ferrari BR20. This highly exclusive range are made up of unique, completely bespoke cars created to the specifications of a client. The unique requirements of each client are expressed and designed into each car.

The BR20 is a two-seater V12 coupé that was made under the GTC4Lusso platform. The styling and philosophy of the BR20 was clearly influenced by the glorious Ferrari coupés from the 1950s and 1960s without the nostalgia. What the BR20 did was it effortlessly brought together the timeless elegance of a bygone era with muscular sportiness of today. It was able to add styling themes of the most iconic Ferrari 12-cylinders like the 410 SA and the 500 Superfast.

The two rear seats of the GTC4Lusso were removed to make the ultra-sleek fastback line of the BR20 more dynamic. The example is three inches longer than the original due to the specific rear overhang treatment that was created to give it a silhouette that will beautifully emphasize its proportions.

One of the pivotal events in the design process was the radical modification that was done to the cabin volume. It then gave Flavio Manzoni’s design team more freedom to innovate, which enabled them to create a powerful yet coherent exterior design theme.

The new cabin design has the illusion of a couple of arches running lengthwise from the A-pillar towards the rear spoiler. The rear volume of the arch was hollowed out to produce an aerodynamic channel with the air outlet hidden by the black rear fascia below the spoiler. It is their modern version of Ferrari’s “flying buttress” theme, a nod to the signature styling cues of the Prancing Horse from sports cars like the 599 GTB Fiorano and from Ferrari’s GT tradition. To make the cabin visually lighter, the roof’s black paint is connected to the rear screen windscreen, which is above the surface of the rear tailgate as if channeling the air flow.

The aggressive look of the car matches perfectly with the muscular rear bumper. It has twin taillights aligned visually with the tailpipes which are set lower in a prominent aerodynamic diffuser with active flaps on the underbody. The twin round exhaust tips of the BR20 were especially designed for this bespoke model.

The BR20 was equipped with numerous carbon-fiber details that emphasizes the edgy, dynamic, and powerful characteristics of this truly exceptional car. High, sinuous sills highlight the lower section of the flanks as well as the front air vents on the wheel arches. The wide front has an upper carbon-fiber element similar to the recent one-offs that Ferrari recently released. The unique chrome side inserts emphasize the dynamic front stance of the car.

BR20’s uniqueness is can really be seen on the new, eye-catching horizontal slats of the front grille giving the car a powerful sense of three-dimensionality.

There are numerous elements that were specifically made for the BR20. One of these elements is the modified headlights. Compared to the GTC4Lusso that had slimmer DRLs, these are lower in height making the bonnet appear even longer and sleeker. Another unique element is the 20-inch tone-on-tone diamond-finish wheels.

Equally impressive is the interior of the BR20. The interior is trimmed in two shades of brown leather and carbon-fiber. It is an exquisite combination that was developed to meet the client’s specifications. The seats sport an exclusive pattern at the front with silver cross-stitching and dark brown Heritage Testa di Moro leather trim. From the windscreen to the luggage compartment at the rear, the cabin volume is uninterrupted creating a unique lightness and airiness for the passengers. The rear bench and luggage deck are adorned with oak trim with carbon-fiber inserts. When folded flat, it hides a deeper loading area and even including the door handles.

The BR20 was designed for a longstanding client who was closely involved in every step of production. The Ferrari BR20 is the embodiment of the client’s interpretation of the traditional coachbuilder’s art. They successfully and masterfully transformed an existing model, taking design inspiration and giving a nod to the Prancing Horse’s core values of passion and innovation.

Special Projects

The Special Projects program aims to create unique or one-off Ferraris. This is achieved through the exclusive designs that were made to provide the specifications that the client wanted. In return, these clients get to own a truly unique one-of-a-kind model.

Each project starts from a client’s idea, brought to life by a team of talented designers from Ferrari’s Styling Center. After defining the proportion and form of the car, they create detailed design blueprints and a styling buck before the manufacturing process even begins. The entire process of a new One-Off takes more than a year on average. The client is closely involved in verifying the phases and assessing the design.

This results in a unique Ferrari that can proudly sport the Prancing Horse logo as they are all engineered with the same level of excellence as every Maranello produced car.