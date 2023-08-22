The Four That Flew – Ferrari’s Monza

Hot on the heels of its creation of the World Drivers’ Championship in 1950, the FIA turned its attention to sports-car racing. Endurance races like Le Mans and the Mille Miglia were acknowledged as great classics but no championship linked them in a manner that might excite both racing fans and participants. That changed for the better in 1953 with the FIA’s establishment of the World Sports-car Championship. Rightly enough it was for car makers, not drivers.

Here was fresh inspiration for the world’s builders of sports-racing cars. Jaguar, Aston Martin, Cunningham and Mercedes-Benz took notice. In the new trophy’s first season, 1953, points were awarded for finishes in the Sebring 12 Hours, Mille Miglia, Le Mans 24 Hours, Spa 24 Hours, Nürburgring 1,000 Kilometers, Tourist Trophy and Carrera Panamericana. While the races in Florida and Mexico were newcomers, the others were great international events. Success in the new championship would bring major kudos and act as a spur to sales. How would Ferrari respond to this new challenge and opportunity?