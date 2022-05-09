“The Flip”: A One-Off Vehicle For The Benefit Of STEAM Education

It was in September 2021 when Mercedes-AMG started their collaboration with multi-platinum American musician, philanthropist, tech entrepreneur, and TIME 100 IMPACT Award winner will.i.am. And during the Formula One™ Grand Prix USA Weekend in Miami, they revealed the culmination of their extraordinary project, “The Flip”.

Designed and produced under strict secrecy, “The Flip” is an automotive masterpiece with an expressive design and a far-reaching message. Named WILL.I.AMG, the one-off vehicle is the embodiment of will.i.am and Mercedes-AMG’s desire to boldly drive forward new ideas, push boundaries, and dare to do the impossible.

For the sixth time, will.i.am and West Coast Customs have teamed up again to bring to life his fearless vision for “The Flip”. The joint project’s mission is to set an example for the future. Themed “The Flip – Innovation for Purpose” it aims to give students from disadvantaged communities access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) education to give them the tools and the skills that they would need to help them in inventing new technologies and get future-focused jobs.

During the Formula One™ Grand Prix USA in Miami, Florida, the world premiere of “The Flip” has been scheduled. “The Flip” will be presented to prominent Formula One guests like the record world champion Lewis Hamilton. Based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, it has been extensively modified and expressly designed to show his vision.

“I grew up in a ghetto. I grew up with hip-hop. I watched legendary hip-hop artists rap about Mercedes, so it was always a dream to own a Mercedes. For a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle. Now I’ve reached my goal and pushed even higherby reimagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model. But I didn’t touch the engine, because AMG really does make the best engines. The story of the founders of AMG truly inspires me and it is energizing to collaborate with like-minded people who also seek continuous improvement,” will.i.am shared.

Mercedes-AMG GmbH Chairman of the Board of Management Philipp Schiemer stated, “Our cooperation with will.i.am has reached a new peak with ‘The Flip’. We have inspired and motivated eachother in the realization of this holistic concept, which is far more than an exceptional automotive one-off. We take our responsibility to society seriously. The success of Mercedes-AMG as a Performance Luxury brand also depends to a large extent on inspiring the next generation and giving them easy access to the latest technologies and digital progress. It is part of our tradition to always be pioneers and to dare to do something new. We are continuing this legacy into the future together with will.i.am and ‘The Flip’.”

All the activities of the one-off ‘The Flip’ based on the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe that was heavily influenced by the legendary SLS Gullwing and the G-Class will be for the benefit of the i.am/Angel Foundation, a foundation launched by will.i.am which aims to build a STEAM-ready talent pool that can help lift families and communities out of poverty. Wholeheartedly supporting this project is Mercedes-AMG as it is also a fulfillment of a lifelong dream of one of their most fervent Mercedes-AMG enthusiast, will.i.am. As a car buff, he has always dreamt of making a bespoke and personalized Mercedes-AMG vehicle.

Combining the Mercedes star logo and the acoustics that the vehicle makes, will.i.am came up with the bear-like face icon which was given the moniker “BEAR WITNESS”. The icon has also become the main focus limited-edition apparel and accessories from the Mercedes-AMG Experience Center in Miami and online called the BEAR WITNESS collection. Starting May 6, 2022, the BEAR WITNESS collection will be available on the will.i.am website. Part of the proceeds will support the i.am/Angel Foundation.

Recently, they released an extensive six-part documentary series “DRIVE”. It shows the elaborate conversion and the construction of this truly extraordinary car. “DRIVE” will also premier in Cannes for the 2022 film festival (out of competition).