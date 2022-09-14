Ferrari has finally launched the much-awaited Purosangue, the first four-door, four-seater car that Ferrari has released in their 75-year history.

The Ferrari Purosangue is the embodiment of 75 years of leading-edge research to finally create a car that gives the best of the best in terms of comfort, performance, and pure driving pleasure. Aptly named Purosangue, which is Italian for ‘thoroughbred’, this newest Ferrari aptly captures the iconic DNA of the Prancing Horse.

To create a car worthy of its place in the Ferrari range, the team created a completely new layout and innovative proportions compared to the typical modern GTs (the crossovers and SUVs). A typical modern GT has its engine mounted at the front of the car practically straddling the front axle and the gearbox, resulting in a less than ideal weight distribution. This negatively affects driving dynamics and driving pleasure which is completely unacceptable to give to Ferrari clients who are accustomed to nothing short of excellence.

To achieve the standard of excellence that clients would expect of the Purosangue, it was equipped with a mid-front-mounted engine while the gearbox was placed at the rear for a sporty transaxle layout. For a unique 4×4 transmission, the Power Transfer Unit (PTU) is matched in front of the engine allowing it to deliver exactly the 49:51% weight distribution that engineers at Maranello have accepted as optimal for a mid-front-engined sports car.

In terms of performance and comfort, the Purosangue really sets itself apart from its competitors. It is the only car with these proportions to be equipped with a mid-front-mounted, naturally aspirated V12 engine. The most iconic engine from Maranello will make its debut in this new model to ensure that the Purosangue is the most powerful car in this segment (725 cv) while also providing the most beautiful Ferrari engine soundtrack. It can also deliver 80% torque even at low revs to provide a truly unique driving pleasure everytime.

For aerodynamics, the Maranello engineers focused on the efficiency of the bodywork, underbody, and rear diffuser. Innovative solutions include the synergy between the front bumper and wheelarch trim which aerodynamically seals the front wheel by generating an air curtain, helping to avoid turbulent transverse air flows to be created.

The latest version of the vehicle dynamic control systems was also equipped in the Ferrari Purosangue. Equipped in their most powerful and exclusive sports cars, this version includes independent four-wheel steering as well as ABS ‘evo’ with the 6-way Chassis Dynamic Sensor (6w-CDS). Another innovation is the new Ferrari active suspension system which efficiently controls body roll in corners. It also controls the tire contact patch on high frequency bumps thereby providing the same performance and handling response that is typically found in Maranello’s sports cars.

As standard, the all-new chassis was designed with a carbon fiber roof to minimize weight and also to lower the center of gravity. The bodyshell was redesigned from scratch which simply meant that they could incorporate rear-hinged back doors (welcome doors) for easier ingress and egress and also keep the car as compact as possible. Four generous heated electric seats are installed in the cabin to comfortably accommodate four adults. It is equipped with the largest boot space, while the rear seats can be folded to increase the luggage space.

Compared to other Ferraris, the Purosangue has a more commanding driving position though the configuration is the same so the driving position is till close to the floor to give a more intimate and better connection to the dynamic capabilities of the car.

As for performance, the Purosangue really delivers as it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in only 3.3 seconds and from 0 to 200 kph in just 10.6 seconds. The driving position matched with the impressive naturally aspirated V12 soundtrack gives a completely new yet genuinely Ferrari driving experience.

As standard, the Purosangue is equipped with a variety of comfort-focused features like the Burmester© audio system. Ferrari is also offering some optional extras including the brand-new Alcantara® upholstery made from certified recycled polyester.

All these features make the Purosangue the most compete in the four-door, four-seater market segment.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

POWERTRAIN

Type V12 – 65° – dry sump

Overall displacement 6496 cc

Bore and stroke 94 mm x 78 mm

Max. power output* 725 cv at 7750 rpm

Max. torque 716 Nm at 6250 rpm

Max. revs 8250 rpm

Compression ratio 13.6:1

Specific power output 111 cv/l

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Length 4973 mm

Width 2028 mm

Height 1589 mm

Wheelbase 3018 mm

Front track 1737 mm

Rear track 1720 mm

Dry weight** 2033 kg

Dry/power ratio 2.80 kg/cv

Weight distribution 49% front / 51% rear

Fuel tank capacity 100 litres

Boot capacity 473 litres

TIRES AND WHEELS

Front 255/35 R22 J9.0

Rear 315/30 R23 J11.0

BRAKES

Front 398 x 38 mm

Rear 380 x 34 mm

TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX

8-speed F1 DCT

ELECTRONIC CONTROLS

SSC 8.0: 4RM-S evo, Ferrari active suspension technology, F1-Trac, ABS ‘EVO’ with Grip Estimation 2.0, ECS

PERFORMANCE

Max. speed > 310 km/h

0-100 km/h 3.3 s

0-200 km/h 10.6 s

100-0 km/h 32.8 m

200-0 km/h 129 m

FUEL CONSUMPTION AND CO2 EMISSIONS

Under homologation

* with 98 RON petrol, including 5 cv of dynamic ram

** With optional lightweight content