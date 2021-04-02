The Classic to Display all 13 E-type Supermodels at Silverstone

First and last Jaguar E-type roadsters join the ‘Hall of Fame’ spectacle at The Classic.

This year being the Jaguar E-type 60th birthday, The Classic will celebrate the anniversary in style this summer to be held from July 30 to August 1.

As previously announced, the popular ‘Greatest Hits’ racecard will be returning with two exciting E-Type Challenge showdowns set to be staged at the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.

The showdowns will complement a special ‘Catwalk’ display showcasing the evolution of the exquisite model from Jaguar. Additionally, a birthday track parade for all E-type owners who plan to attend the world’s biggest historic racing festival is organized.

The E-type made its debut in 1961 at the Geneva Motor Show with Enzo Ferrari himself hailed it as ‘the most beautiful car in the world.’ During the swinging sixties, the sports car pin-up was an instant hit.

The gorgeous looks and 150mph performance seized the rich and famous attention, including Brigette Bardot, Tony Curtis, George Best, Mick Jagger, George Harrison, Steve McQueen, Frank Sinatra, and Peter Sellers.

With the 14-year production run of the E-Type, 13 different models were introduced. All of these models will be making an appearance during the ‘Catwalk’ display at The Classic.

“Every supermodel deserves a catwalk! When it comes to British style icons, the E-type is right up there, and we are thrilled, once again, to be honoring another remarkable landmark in its wonderful history in such splendid style at The Classic.” CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events, Nick Wigle

The enthusiastic Jaguar E-type Club has organized the ‘Catwalk’ where it will highlight both the fixed head coupe and convertible body styles equally. Those attending the event will see early Series 1 trailblazers which were powered by the Le Mans-winning 3.8-liter, straight-six engine, all the way along to the Series 3 evolution. The Series 3 models with the V12 engines were launched in 1971, celebrating their own 50th birthday in 2021.

Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust has generously loaned two iconic cars for the ‘Catwalk’ showcase. The first car is the 77 RW, which is the oldest surviving open E-type. The vehicle was driven out to Geneva by then Jaguar’s Test and Development Engineer, Norman Dewis, in a dramatic 17-hour overnight run. The second car is the final E-type that came from the production line (HDF 555N), which is the last of a special run of 50 cars that were provided a commemorative plaque.

Source: Jaguar Heritage Trust

“The First and Last E-type Roadsters are normally on display in the Collection Centre at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon where we keep them both running and driving and use them wherever possible. The cars are looking forward to an excellent weekend at Silverstone and spreading the love with a much wider audience.” Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust Vehicle Collection Manager Tony Merrygold.

With the ‘Catwalk’ and the two special E-type races being a highlight of the event, this summer, E-type owners will also be given the opportunity to be part of the diamond anniversary festivities by joining the Saturday evening track parade.

Further information regarding this years The Classic event and ticket bookings may be found on their website.

[Source: The Classic]